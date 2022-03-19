Android | 5 apps that slow down your Android phone | sports game

do you have a cellphone Android With RAM less than 4 GB? Do you know why it slows down all the time? The answer may be applications. Many applications contain many resources and that is why they should be deleted immediately.

According to the gate Nobot The devices that tend to become slow are the ones that don’t have much RAM or internal storage. So mag It is recommended to uninstall these applications.

APPS THAT SLOW YOUR ANDROID CELL

Facebook: Often times Facebook, with each update, tends to offer more in-app resources. While current phones can run with all possible animations, older phones tend to be a bit slow. For this you can use Facebook Lite.

Antivirus: Currently, security patches tend to prevent viruses from entering your mobile device. However, many download an alternative antivirus for their cell phones. It tends to run constantly and tirelessly, forcing it to use more resources than RAM, which slows down your Android phone.

Remember to always install the lite versions of your main apps. (Photo: Mag/Rommel Yupanke)

Storage Cleaners: This type of app just cleans your smartphone’s cache. However, if you reopen this app, it will continue to use the resources it used before without cleaning it.

Facebook Messenger: Floating windows or bubbles also tend to slow down your device. By working in the background, it ensures that your mobile device stays on even when not in use.

Games: All video games tend to consume resources. The best thing that you can do, if you have a mobile phone with less than 4GB of RAM, is not to download it because it is too heavy.

What do you do when the cell phone is very slow?

according to support.google.comWhat you should do when your mobile phone is very slow is Reboot the phone normally and check the apps:

Restart the phone. Uninstall recently downloaded apps one by one. After removing all of them, restart the phone normally. Once you remove the app that is causing the problem, you can reinstall the other apps you removed.

How do I make my ANDROID device faster?

Android slow? Location xataka.com teach you how to do Make your mobile phone run faster:

Shutdown and restart. hanging Android always updated. If any app crashes, you should close it. Uninstall apps you don’t use. Control which applications start automatically. Use lite versions of your favorite apps. Cleaning Android Carefully.

HOW TO CLEAN ANDROID Thoroughly?

according to xatakandroid.comaccess Settings Android And look for the “Reset” option. It is usually found in General Administration, Additional Settings, or Security (each file Android It’s a world.) Select the option similar to Factory Data Reset. This option deletes everything you have saved on the phone.

Why does my phone turn off so often?

to fix Cell phone This is too slow or works a lotYou can try a few tips ranging from restarting the device to resetting it to its factory state, the site notes. androidboss.com. one phone It can become sluggish for multiple reasons. Bad apps, temperature, SD card usage, storage full, etc.

