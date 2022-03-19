Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Dataminers find the number of tracks from each game that will be included in the DLC

We present an interesting collection related to one of the most loved franchises by nintenderos. It’s already around Mario Kart and more specifically from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe And new DLC tracks from the Bonus Tracks Pass.

In this case, we were able to find out data miners found evidence of The number of different birth paths The franchise that will arrive with additional content. At the moment, the following references have been found, although we can’t 100% confirm their arrival because Nintendo hasn’t announced it.

The numbers you have below correspond to Number of circles per delivery. Remember that data delimiters are also found References to some specific paths A few hours ago.

we leave you with New numbers:

SNES: 2

N64: 1

GBA: 4

Gamecube: 4

SD: 3

Wei: 5

3DS: 2

Tours: 12

??? (yet unknown): 7

Don’t forget that players can already start enjoying it from this moment if they do so with DLC through any of the Available methods. We recommend checking your game to see if you can actually play it.

What is your opinion? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Remember that this is the first set of tracks and more rounds will be released in the future.

