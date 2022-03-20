These are all Xiaomi phones that have already received Android 12 – Xiaomi News

Where Xiaomi has updated its smartphones to MIUI 13And the Many of these also received Android 12Thus, getting a greater number of new features, better performance, and especially a higher level of privacy.

MIUI itself usually implements a large part of the latest news no matter what version of Android it is based on, At a low level, having Android 12 will provide us with greater security for us and our data.

Remember that for Find out which Android version is installed on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone just go to Settings MIUI then tap Over the phone. Once in the Android version, it will appear in the section Android version.

These are all Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO phones that have already received Android 12

Yes good, A few days ago, we collected all the Xiaomi devices that have already officially received MIUI 13And the Today we do the same but with those models that are already running Android 12. These are specifically:

Xiaomi 11, Xiaomi 11 Ultra and Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi MiNote 10 Lite

Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

LITTLE F3, LITTLE F3 GT

POCO X3 Pro

If your device is listed and not yet received Android 12, In this article we tell you how to do the update manually.