Get started with these 5 essential improvements for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

After your advertisement in Presents the last pokemon and tons of recent newsAnd now we get more news about this long awaited game. As we mentioned these are the 9th generation games. They will be called Pokemon scarlet and purple Officially in Spanish and we now have news.

In this case, we were able to get acquainted with an interesting group that they recently created from GameRant. In it, it includes basic requests from fans for this installment that has been circulating on the networks since the announcement of the game, especially with regard to the types of Pokémon.

These are changes for the better that are easy to implement and sure would be a good idea to include. corresponds to the following:

rate adjustment, where Bug is clearly the worst offensive type next to Poison, and Ice is the worst defensive type. But others like Water, Fairy or Steel seem to be the best.

best moves such as a strong bodily icicle movement, a ghostly shadowball-like movement, or better rock-and-roll movements, which generally have poor accuracy.

That new Pokemon has Sufficient variety of species. All species will have a balanced amount of new Pokémon. For example, Generation 7 included only two new dark-type Pokémon.

Let them serve Unused species combinations Like poison/steel, grass/fire, or earth/fairy.

to be included Similar mechanics to Pokémon Legends: Arceus For game development, such as a good side quest system or completing a Pokédex.

What is your opinion? Do you add anything else? Remember that these games are compatible with the 9th generation already in development, Pokemon scarlet and purple. It will launch ‘at the end of 2022’ on the Nintendo Switch, it’s still without an exact date and you have our full coverage of its premiere. here.

