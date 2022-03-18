Android | How to activate the secret menu of your cell phone | Smart phones | Applications | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

do you have a cellphone Android ? You can now access the secret menu. Currently, smartphones have a series of tricks that few use, such as activating the small rear camera, maximizing the volume, etc.

But there are details that few know about their terminals Android operating systemwhich is that a way to access the hidden menu has been discovered in order to create a file cell phone as you wish. How do I do it and what news does it bring?

How to activate the secret menu on your Android phone

The first thing will be to enter your cell phone settings.

Then find the Systems section.

At that moment, you should tap About phone.

In the Transfer Number section, you will have to press 6 times in a row to activate the secret menu.

This way you can access the developer list on your Android phone. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Now go back to Systems and you will see an option called “For Developers”.

In that secret menu, you can configure the location of your cell phone.

Also change the animation of your device, how you want to use the USB port, etc.

This option will be very useful if you need to improve the speed of your computer.

