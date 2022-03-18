Android | How to activate the secret menu of your cell phone | Smart phones | Applications | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

do you have a cellphone ? You can now access the secret menu. Currently, smartphones have a series of tricks that few use, such as activating the small rear camera, maximizing the volume, etc.

But there are details that few know about their terminals Android operating systemwhich is that a way to access the hidden menu has been discovered in order to create a file as you wish. How do I do it and what news does it bring?

Look: What is the Android cell phone key circuit and how to use it

How to activate the secret menu on your Android phone

  • The first thing will be to enter your cell phone settings.
  • Then find the Systems section.
  • At that moment, you should tap About phone.
  • In the Transfer Number section, you will have to press 6 times in a row to activate the secret menu.
This way you can access the developer list on your Android phone. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • Now go back to Systems and you will see an option called “For Developers”.
  • In that secret menu, you can configure the location of your cell phone.
  • Also change the animation of your device, how you want to use the USB port, etc.
  • This option will be very useful if you need to improve the speed of your computer.

What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen

  • Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.
  • The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.
  • This is many times, on Android terminals it is usually quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.
  • Likewise, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes above and below your cell phone.
  • To change the microphone, if it is broken, you will have to pay a lot of money because it is a rare piece that breaks.

More Stories

Android hack | What is the main circuit of an Android cell phone and how and when to use it | sports game

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | What is a cell phone key circuit? Applications | Smart phones | wander | nda | nnni | data

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

James Webb Just Sent His First Sharp Photo, And It’s Beautiful – Teach Me About Science

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Xbox Game Pass caught one of the most anticipated games of the year by surprise!

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The dates of some games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022 have been filtered

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Google could introduce the Pixel 7 launch in 2022, with changes to its screens

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Film about the Eucharist arrives in the United States after it invaded Latin America

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Farewell to the middle class – El Heraldo de Chihuahua

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The importance of refining concepts in precision medicine

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Android | How to activate the secret menu of your cell phone | Smart phones | Applications | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Five ornate tombs over 4,000 years old have been discovered in Egypt

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring