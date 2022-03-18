WhatsApp | The official list of mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp as of March 31 | sports game

Are you one of those people who fail to comply with the rules of society The WhatsApp ? Does your mobile phone have an outdated Android system? There are several reasons why the app belonging to Meta has suspended your account as of March 31st.

According to the website of The WhatsApp The mobile phones that will be left without the app will be the ones that make mistakes like spamming, exchanging fake news, using modified apps, etc., in addition to the Android 4.1 operating system. the gate Business He made a list of Android and iPhone mobile devices that will not have the app as of April 1.

List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on March 31

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q هاتف

Remember that you have to check the operating system you have on your Android cell phone and see if you will stay without WhatsApp or not. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE V956

Sony Xperia M

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

asc d2

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s plus

What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen

Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.

The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.

This is many times, on Android terminals it is usually quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.

Likewise, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes above and below your cell phone.

What is Quick Share on your ANDROID CELL