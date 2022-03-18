WhatsApp | The official list of mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp as of March 31 | sports game

43 mins ago Leo Adkins

Are you one of those people who fail to comply with the rules of society ? Does your mobile phone have an outdated Android system? There are several reasons why the app belonging to Meta has suspended your account as of March 31st.

According to the website of The mobile phones that will be left without the app will be the ones that make mistakes like spamming, exchanging fake news, using modified apps, etc., in addition to the Android 4.1 operating system. the gate He made a list of Android and iPhone mobile devices that will not have the app as of April 1.

Look: Where can I download WhatsApp Plus 19.30?

List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on March 31

  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus F7
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L4II
  • LG Optimus L2II
  • LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
Remember that you have to check the operating system you have on your Android cell phone and see if you will stay without WhatsApp or not. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE V956
  • Sony Xperia M
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • asc d2
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 6s plus

What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen

  • Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.
  • The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.
  • This is many times, on Android terminals it is usually quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.
  • Likewise, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes above and below your cell phone.

What is Quick Share on your ANDROID CELL

  • With the Quick Share function, you can quickly share photos and videos.
  • To do this, simply press the button by swiping down on the notification bar.
  • When enabled, you can choose whether you want to share documents with your friends, contacts, or a specific person.
  • At that moment, Quick Share will ask you for the photo or video you want to share.
  • Once selected, just wait for the photo to load on your cell phone and go to your partner’s photos.
  • Best of all, despite the heavy weight, you can scroll through photos and videos quickly, in seconds.
  • Likewise, it is not necessary to connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network, as they do not need the Internet to operate.
  • When you finish the step of photos or videos, you have to turn off Quick Share to prevent others from connecting or seeing that your cell phone has the active function.

More Stories

Android | How to activate the secret menu of your cell phone | Smart phones | Applications | wander | 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android hack | What is the main circuit of an Android cell phone and how and when to use it | sports game

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | What is a cell phone key circuit? Applications | Smart phones | wander | nda | nnni | data

1 day ago Leo Adkins

James Webb Just Sent His First Sharp Photo, And It’s Beautiful – Teach Me About Science

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Xbox Game Pass caught one of the most anticipated games of the year by surprise!

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The dates of some games that will arrive on Xbox Game Pass in 2022 have been filtered

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Elon Musk arrives on Netflix with Back to Space, the story of SpaceX

38 mins ago Cynthia Porter

IMSS is working on two pilot projects to improve care in family medicine consultation

40 mins ago Mia Thompson

In April, the first Women’s Polo World Cup will be held in Buenos Aires

41 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | The official list of mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp as of March 31 | sports game

43 mins ago Leo Adkins

When is the summer time change for 2022?

43 mins ago Cedric Manwaring