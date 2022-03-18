WhatsApp | The official list of mobile phones that will not have WhatsApp as of March 31 | sports game
Are you one of those people who fail to comply with the rules of society The WhatsApp? Does your mobile phone have an outdated Android system? There are several reasons why the app belonging to Meta has suspended your account as of March 31st.
According to the website of The WhatsApp The mobile phones that will be left without the app will be the ones that make mistakes like spamming, exchanging fake news, using modified apps, etc., in addition to the Android 4.1 operating system. the gate Business He made a list of Android and iPhone mobile devices that will not have the app as of April 1.
Look: Where can I download WhatsApp Plus 19.30?
List of cell phones that will remain without WhatsApp on March 31
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE V956
- Sony Xperia M
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- asc d2
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s plus
What is the hole at the top of the cell phone screen
- Many assert that he is a speaker; But they were wrong.
- The opening above your cell phone plays an important role in your everyday communications: it’s the earpiece.
- This is many times, on Android terminals it is usually quite long, while on iPhones it does not take up much space.
- Likewise, when making a call, it works in conjunction with the small holes above and below your cell phone.
What is Quick Share on your ANDROID CELL
- With the Quick Share function, you can quickly share photos and videos.
- To do this, simply press the button by swiping down on the notification bar.
- When enabled, you can choose whether you want to share documents with your friends, contacts, or a specific person.
- At that moment, Quick Share will ask you for the photo or video you want to share.
- Once selected, just wait for the photo to load on your cell phone and go to your partner’s photos.
- Best of all, despite the heavy weight, you can scroll through photos and videos quickly, in seconds.
- Likewise, it is not necessary to connect both devices to the same Wi-Fi network, as they do not need the Internet to operate.
- When you finish the step of photos or videos, you have to turn off Quick Share to prevent others from connecting or seeing that your cell phone has the active function.
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”