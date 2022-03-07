Android | Why you should turn off your cell phone while charging at night | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | data | nda | nnni | sports game

Are you one of those people who leave cell phone Charging all night? Many users tend to put their mobile devices next to the bed while they sleep; However, it is time for you to know why it is important to turn it off.

However, there are many details that few know if you tend to charge your cell phone at night and leave it plugged in for more than 8 hours. Why is it necessary to turn it off? Well, here we are clearing all doubts for you to take into account from now on.

Why you should turn off your ANDROID phone while charging at night

According to the gate Brand The first is that it will not consume any kind of resource. When the device is turned on, it can receive calls and notifications that keep us alert, thus losing sleep.

Another detail is that your cell phone will better preserve its battery. When the device is turned off, the device does not perform any action, therefore, your battery will last longer.

The next aspect is about faster shipping. This will make your Android smartphone use its power and use fast charging with the correct voltage that your plug has.

Avoid light alerts. Every time you receive a message, your device will turn on, causing you to not rest properly. The recommendation is that you turn it off.

How to connect to WIFI without knowing the password

The first thing you should do is enter the settings of your cell phone Android .

. There you will have to enter Wifi.

If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.

At that moment, you will see a tab that says Wifi QR Code.

Scan the QR code, and that’s it, you can now get access to Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password.

