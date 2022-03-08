How do you know someone’s location from WhatsApp without them knowing?

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

Today we will tell you how you can find out someone’s location from an app The WhatsApp And that he doesn’t know it, keep reading so you can do it step by step.

So now you can know where the person is without them passing you by Location on WhatsApp.

This time we present to you a the trick This will definitely come in very handy when you want to know the approximate location of one of your WhatsApp contacts without having to bother and ask.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: How to read group chat messages without entering?

Although this data may be useful in emergency situations, you must remember that tracking a person’s location violates Privacyso it is best to use this trick when it is absolutely necessary and of course ask the other person.

To track the location of a WhatsApp contact, you have to follow the following steps that we are going to mention:

You should first search for an image on Google that the person you want to track might be interested in.

Once selected, right-click on it and select Copy Image Address.

Now go to the IPlogger.org page and paste the link that says “Paste a link to the website or image you want to check out” and click on “Short Ten”.

Copy the green link that appears on the left side of “Your IP Logger Link to Collect Statistics”.

Then send a message to the person whose location you want to know, and paste the link you copied earlier.

Once the person opens the link, go to the tab on the left that says “Registered IP Addresses”.

There you will see the time of opening the link, IP address, contracted Internet service, country, city, operating system, browser and location on the map.

Clicking on the map will show the ISP’s location to the user who clicked on the link sent.

Copy the IP address that appears in the second column and now you have to enter nordvpn.com, the page that can give you the person’s approximate location.

Paste the IP address you copied into the box that says “Enter the IP you’re interested in”.

And ready, with these steps, you will be able to know the approximate address of your WhatsApp contact, because when geolocation IP it gives you 50-98% accuracy, and although it does not give you the exact address, any stranger can get to know The country, state or city you are in.

More Stories

WhatsApp | What does the letter “i” next to your messages mean | Applications | Smart phones | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

3 mins ago Leo Adkins

Android | Why you should turn off your cell phone while charging at night | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | data | nda | nnni | sports game

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | So you can mirror your mobile screen to TV without cables or apps | smart display | TV | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Android | How to enable anti-theft mode on your cell phone | Applications | Applications | Applications | Security | Privacy | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Android | How to display your cell phone screen on TV without cables or external apps | smart display | TV | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Android | Learn the trick that will make your cell phone ring when someone tries to grab it | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | OS | Alarm | wtmp | nda | nnni | data

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Concytec highlights science pioneers in Peru, on International Women’s Day

37 seconds ago Mia Thompson

Kyiv rejects Russian evacuation routes

2 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | What does the letter “i” next to your messages mean | Applications | Smart phones | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

3 mins ago Leo Adkins

Taiwan is not Ukraine, neither the United States nor China – the world order

6 mins ago Leland Griffith

“Canada is the oil solution for the US, not Venezuela,” said the energy minister

8 hours ago Mia Thompson