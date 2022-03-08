WhatsApp | What does the letter “i” next to your messages mean | Applications | Smart phones | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Did you notice? In recent days, many users have been surprised that next to each text of the files The WhatsApp The letter “i” is placed in a main circle. Do you really know what that means? How can I remove it? Well, we tell you.

for you know What is the letter “i” from The WhatsApp It is also necessary that you know all the functions of the fast messaging app. Remember that the application adds a series of tools for the benefit of its users.

What does the letter “I” mean in WhatsAPP

If your friend has activated temporary messages that disappear within 24 hours, the letter “i” may indicate that the said text will self-destruct in a certain period of time.

So that you are not surprised, WhatsApp decided to notify you so that you are warned. You can also deactivate temporary messages whenever you want or change the time they disappear.

The letter “i” also appears if temporary messages are activated in WhatsApp, but your friend will not recognize it because they are using an old version of the application.

This appears if you click on the letter “i” in WhatsApp. (Photo: mag)

To do this, it is necessary to tell them to update WhatsApp on their Android or iPhone so that they both use the same functionality.

Remember that you can update WhatsApp from the same Google Play Store or iOS Store, depending on the situation.

