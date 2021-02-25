Announcement of the Sports Academy Award and the Laureus Finalists Award for 2021 View everything

On Wednesday morning, the Laureus Prize organization published a list of finalists for the 2021 edition of the event, which is considered an Oscar for world sport.

The final list does not include Brazilians. Candidates were defined in six categories: Athlete (Male), Athlete (Female), Team of the Year, Announcement of the Year, Return of the Year, and Sports Forever.

He was named the best soccer player in the world last season, Robert Lewandowski, and himself too. Bayern Munich, Is among the candidates. Big names like Naomi Osaka, Current Australian Open champion And a star NBA LeBron James is here.

See all Laureus nominees:

Athlete (male)

Joshua Chaptege (Athletics – Uganda)

Armand Duplants (Athletics – Sweden)

Lewis Hamilton (Motorsports – UK)

LeBron James (Basketball – USA)

Robert Lewandowski (Football – Poland)

Rafael Nadal (Tennis – Spain)

Athlete (female)

Anna van der Bregen (Sislizmo – Netherlands)

Federica Brignone (esquí – Italy)

Brigid Kosji (Athletics – Kenya)

Naomi Osaka (Tennis – Japan)

Wendy Renard (Football – France)

Brianna Stewart (Basketball – US)

Team of the Year

Argentine rugby team for men

Bayern Munich

Presidents of Kansas City

Liverpool

Los Angeles Lakers

Mercedes (Formula 1)

Public disclosure

Ansu Fati (Football – Spain)

Patrick Mahomes (America)

Joan Mir (Motu – Spain)

Tadj P Ak Jacquard (Cycling – Slovenia)

All Swiatik (Tennis – Bologna)

Dominic Thiem (Tennis – Austria)

Annual profitability

Daniel Bard (Baseball – USA)

Kento Momota (Badminton – Japan)

Alex Morgan (Football – USA)

Max Parrott (Snowboard – Canada)

Michaela Schiffrin (Ski – USA)

Alex Smith (American Football – USA)

Sports are forever

Boxgirls Kenya (Boxing – Kenya)

Colombianitos Foundation (Sports in general – Colombia)

KickForMore (Football – Germany)