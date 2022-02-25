‘Apex Legends Mobile’ for iPhone will launch in ten more countries next week

Registration for exams is now open in 10 selected countries!

Conspiracies end about the regional version of the popular battle game, which is limited to iOS and Android. Californian developer Respawn, by tech news site the edgeannounced that the players Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Colombia He’ll be able to download the app for iOS, possibly starting next week.

Announcement The expansion did not surprise premium players in India who were already participating in a closed betaBecause that country was not chosen and the developer did not announce it as one of the regions that will receive the game this time.

The house has to wait

Ironically, the availability date for Apex Legends Mobile in the states is uncertain, as Respawn reported to The Verge:

“We will share updates for the global launch as soon as we make decisions about the reports of the limited regional launch. If you are in one of the participating testing countries, pre-registration is open now! We are still active in testing the app worldwide!” To join in the fun at launch!”

even though Apex Legends Battle It is a battle royal of extraordinary demand, Slow accusations at launch timeAnd the Compared to options like FortniteIt is not available for iOS from the App Store and PUBG.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts ensure that Apex Legends, which will not interfere with consoles, will be available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store and It is recommended that you do not download it directly from the APK or from third-party websites. Players must pre-register for the game to be downloaded to their mobile phones as soon as it becomes available in the advertised countries.

In 2019, the owners of Apex Legends Battle began negotiating the game’s release, and while it’s available in some countries, the time taken to expand it is staggering. My condolences for the long wait, and at least for the list of ten selected countries, This third-person shooter video game will delight its players with limited but highly curated content including Bloodhound, Gibraltar, Lifeline, Wraith, Bangalore, Octane, Mirage, Pathfinder and Caustic.

