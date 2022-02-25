Xiaomi brings MIUI 13 to two of its most powerful smartphones – Xiaomi News

After updating the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G phoneAnd the Xiaomi has started bringing MIUI 13 to two of its most powerful smartphones. We’re talking about Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra And the Xiaomi Mi 11iwhich has also been updated to Android 12.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, for its part, Update to MIUI 13 has started in Europe, ie, through the European Rom. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Mi 11i has not only done so with the European ROM, But also by MIUI Global ROM.

In detail, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has started receiving the update V13.0.5.0.SKAEUXM. On the other hand, Xiaomi Mi 11i receives updates V13.0.1.0.SKKMIXM And the V13.0.5.0.SKKEUXM.

Other smartphones that will also receive MIUI 13

After accessing the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11i, Xiaomi is expected to continue rolling out MIUI 13 to a variety of devices. If we take into account the official calendar published by the company, the following devices will be:

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

What is more, It is very likely that MIUI 13 will reach other devices, such as POCO X3 Pro, POCO X3 NFC or even Redmi Note 9 series.. So, it will start updating these devices as soon as we enter the middle of the year.