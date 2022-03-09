Apple announced the M1 Ultra, its most powerful processor to date

picture : manzana

Apple surprised Globalism Today he announced the M1 Ultra, the most powerful chip to date.

Apple explained that using two separate processors on the motherboard is ineffective. With the M1 Ultra, the company has combined two chips M1 Max using a custom architecture to double the performance. Apple calls this architecture “UltraFusion” and it’s supposed to link processor chips with bandwidth 2.5 TB/sec using Less energy than the alternative. Apple claims that the chip, which contains 114 billion transistors, enables low latency “enormous bandwidth and “incredible” energy efficiency.

picture : manzana

This multi-block architecture supports memory speeds of up to 800 GB/s, or more than 10 times the speed of a chip modern desktop computer . It also supports up to 128GB of unified RAM. performance wisdom chip It has 20 cores, with 16 performance and 4 High efficiency coupled with 64-core GPU. Apple says it’s about 8 times faster than a m 1.

compared to a slide The fastest 16-core desktop computer, M1 Ultra Offers 90 . performance % faster and uses 100 watts less power, according to Apple . if this Certain, they are Unprecedented numbers . even on the level Draw Apple says that the chip offer higher performance One of the best custom graphics cards Existing ones, such as the RTX 3090.