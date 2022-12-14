Apple Music Sing, Freeform, new tools, changes to AirDrop, and more

he is here. One of the biggest updates on iOS 16 He just arrived with many important news for our iPhone. At the same time, iPadOS 16.2 also arrived, which shares several new features and is already preparing the operating systems for what we’re calling the Spring Update.

After the large number of changes that iOS 16 brought us, the new version of iOS 16.2 does not fall short either. The list includes file New Freeform app and changes to AirDrop or more options when configuring Always On Display from U.S iPhone 14 Pro. Let’s go through the full list.

Interesting news in many areas

Among the first developments that we will see in iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and the rest of the systems, is a service Apple Music Sing. A function that allows us to turn our devices into karaoke. The service is available for many songs in the Apple Music library — more every day — and all it takes is playing the song and pressing a button to see its lyrics.

From there, if the song is supported, we will see a sound button with a microphone, Dynamically, decrease or increase the strength with which the letter sounds from the song. Thanks to this, whether we want a light accompaniment or a fully instrumental version, we can start singing while following the rhythm indicated on the screen.

application free form It is another of the great novelties. Apple introduced this app during WWDC and at that time it concerned all of our devices. Thanks to Freeform, we can Capture and organize ideas, either individually or collectivelyWith complete freedom.

application The closest thing to a blank slate Where we can add text, pictures, documents, images, captions, shapes and everything we need to organize a project, brainstorm, plan a trip, etc. A process we can do collaboratively by seeing in real time the changes others bring.

iOS 16.2 brings some New lock screen widgets for our iPhone. These are the Medication widgets — an app on the Apple Watch, but they’re part of the Health app on the iPhone — and also the Sleep app. Thanks to these tools, we can get a clearer and easier view of these important metrics, without having to unlock our iPhone.

Apple continues to polish the new always-on display iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In iOS 16.2, it does this by adding two options that allow us to do so Show or hide background as well as notifications. Thanks to them, we can customize the appearance of the “locked” screen of our iPhone according to our preferences.

With this update also come changes to AirDrop. If until now we could configure AirDrop reception for everyone around us, now we can only configure our iPhone for 10 minutes. After this period of time, it is our iPhone Go back to Settings Communication only automatically To avoid unwanted transfers.

Along with iOS 16.2 also comes a New architecture for the Casa app. According to Apple, this new architecture improves performance, efficiency, and reliability when it comes to controlling HomeKit and Matter accessories. And although it is not yet available in Europe, this update also offers us advanced data protection, which we can activate End-to-end encryption of the vast majority of our information on iCloud servers. A feature that, according to Apple, will arrive in early 2023.

In addition to this great news, this update also brings us small details such as improvements in the search in the Messages application, the ability to show a hidden IP address through iCloud Private relay Temporarily to a specific location Improvements in crash detection iPhone 14, changes to Game Center and, as always, performance improvements and some bug fixes. A very complete update, really interesting, and that We can now install on our iPhone or iPad from the app Settings space general > system update.

