Windows 11 (KB5021255 update): All the news

Here comes the last update of this year for Windows 11 operating system. Microsoft launched the operating system in October 2021, with some haste, but the truth is that it only got better. Today, if we can recommend it to everyone, it is partly thanks to these patches that corrected a large number of problems (some of them even came from the Windows 10 era). Today is the start of the KB5021255 update, with which we will bring Windows 11 to Build 22621.963.

To be able to access this update, you must have previously updated to it Windows 11 2022 Update, the great update for Windows 11 that arrived in September this year. Let’s go with grades The last Tuesday of the year!

What’s new in update KB5021255

Fixed an issue where the Task Manager sometimes displayed the wrong colors.

Microsoft includes storage alerts for OneDrive subscribers on the Regulations page of the Settings app. Alerts appear when you are close to your storage limit. You can also manage storage and purchase additional storage, if needed.

Provides full storage for all OneDrive subscriptions. It also displays the total storage space on the Accounts page of the Settings app.

Combine premium Windows content with themes on the Personalization page. This makes it easy to discover and turn on the Windows Featured Content feature.

Adds a new mobile device management (MDM) policy for enterprise messaging. It gives your company the option to enroll tenant devices to receive personalized messages from you. For example, you can use Intune to write your messages. It will be presented in Windows.

Fixes an issue affecting some recent apps. This prevents them from opening up.

Fixes an issue affecting some company-managed devices. We improve the reliability of app installs for them.

Addresses the suspension of daylight saving time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji for this year.

Fixed an issue affecting Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication protection. It will automatically increase the authentication level for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY. This occurs if the authentication level is less than Packet Integrity.

Fixes an issue affecting local Unified Update Platform (UUP) clients. Removes the ban that prevents them from obtaining offline language packs.

Fixes an issue affecting process creation. Security audits cannot be created for it or for any related audit events.

Fixed an issue affecting Cluster Name Objects (CNOs) or Virtual Machine Objects (VCOs). An error occurred while resetting the password. The error message is “An error occurred while resetting the AD password… // 0x80070005”.

Fixed an issue affecting transparency in overridden windows. This happens when you are in Remote Integrated High Definition (RAIL) applications local mode.

Fixed a known issue affecting the Input Method Editor (IME). Some applications may stop responding. This occurs when keyboard shortcuts are used to change the input mode of the IME.

Fixes an issue affecting microphone streams that use the Listen feature to redirect to the speaker hotspot. The microphone stops working after restarting the device.

Fixed an issue that could affect applications running on Windows Lockout Policy (WLDP). They can stop working.

Addresses an issue that affects Microsoft Defender when it is not the primary antivirus program. Microsoft Defender cannot turn off passive mode. This problem occurs when Smart Application Control (SAC) is disabled.

It adds .wcx to the list of dangerous extensions that are not allowed by some application control policies.

Addresses an issue affecting Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated probe prohibits active response probes.

Fixes an issue affecting landscape mode printing in Microsoft Edge. The printing is incorrect. This problem occurs when using Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

Fixes an issue that causes File Explorer to stop working. This happens when context menus and menu items are closed.

Fixes an issue that could cause certain apps to stop responding. This occurs when using the file open dialog.

Fixed an issue that sometimes affected File Explorer when opening a file. Due to this, there is a high CPU usage.

Fixed an issue affecting protocol activation for the Settings app. The application cannot open a page in the Accounts category.

Fixed an issue affecting the team account. The use of non-standard characters can stop Out-of-the-box Cleanup (OOBE) cleanup.

Fixed an issue affecting the feature Archive version . Sometimes it can return error 317: ERROR_MR_MID_NOT_FOUND.

. Sometimes it can return error 317: ERROR_MR_MID_NOT_FOUND. Fixed an issue affecting the Windows Firewall service. It did not start with the “Bypass Block Rules” option turned on.

Fixes an issue affecting some games and apps. This issue is related to the performance debugging features of the GPU. This lowers the expected performance of the game.

Fixed an issue affecting cumulative update installs. They fail and the error code is 0x800f0806.

This monthly update also comes with a series of Security fixes, so we always recommend that you install it. To do this, all you need to do is go to Settings > Windows Update section and check for updates. There you will find this patch KB5021255 that will take you to Windows 11 22621.963.