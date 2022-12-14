It’s official! iOS 16.2 is available, run it to update
finally! Apple has recently officially launched one of the most anticipated builds by all users, iOS 16.2. This update comes with a long list of novelties, both visual and functional, so if you want to know all of them as well as the proper steps to update your iPhone, keep reading that we will tell you everything in this post.
What’s new in iOS 16.2
Certainly, in the lifetime that iOS 16 will have, there will be few more updates expected than this, and that is that Apple still has a lot to offer users in regards to what it announced in June at its conference developers, otherwise known as WWDC. Definitely the most prominent and expected of all free formwhich is the kind of blank sheet where users can work collaboratively or individually without any limits, as it seems like an infinite page that never ends.
She also has Visual novelties for the lock screenwhich was one of the great novelties of iOS 16. In this case, users will have New widgets Sleep and medication, as well as the ability to show or not display the wallpaper and notifications when the screen is “off”. There are also jobs that were not announced at the time, such as Apple Music Singwhich is Apple’s karaoke, something that, of course, will be able to entertain many, as well as encourage meals and meetings.
Tips for updating your iPhone
Once you know the most important news that iOS 16.2 contains, it’s time to tell you some tips or practices that are recommended to follow when updating your iPhone to this new version. Many users don’t give the update process itself the importance it deserves, and it can really mark the experience you later had with your iPhone. Below is a list of the most important ones.
- Make a backup before updating. Usually, and in the vast majority of cases, nothing happens at all, but it is possible that something goes wrong in the update process and you can lose all the information and content that you have on your device, so it is imperative that you make a copy before updating. Security, whether in iCloud or on your computer.
- Perform a restore In case you haven’t done so for several months. Ideally, this restore would have been done to update to iOS 16, but it’s never too late, so if you’ve been updating your device for months or years without doing a restore, now’s a great time, you’ll notice great success. Improve the fluidity of your iPhone.
- Don’t be in a hurry When updating, especially if you’re going to do it once the version is released, as there will be many users who will be just like you, trying to update their iPhone, which can cause the servers to slow down a bit more than usual.
- Has a good internet connectionThis is the key so that the process takes as little time as possible, so the download will happen very quickly and you can update your iPhone in a few minutes.
