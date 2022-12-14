It’s official! iOS 16.2 is available, run it to update

What’s new in iOS 16.2

Certainly, in the lifetime that iOS 16 will have, there will be few more updates expected than this, and that is that Apple still has a lot to offer users in regards to what it announced in June at its conference developers, otherwise known as WWDC. Definitely the most prominent and expected of all free formwhich is the kind of blank sheet where users can work collaboratively or individually without any limits, as it seems like an infinite page that never ends.

She also has Visual novelties for the lock screenwhich was one of the great novelties of iOS 16. In this case, users will have New widgets Sleep and medication, as well as the ability to show or not display the wallpaper and notifications when the screen is “off”. There are also jobs that were not announced at the time, such as Apple Music Singwhich is Apple’s karaoke, something that, of course, will be able to entertain many, as well as encourage meals and meetings.

