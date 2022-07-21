Bayern and Arsenal win in the US; Haaland did not appear for the first time in the City win. Chelsea defeat – football

Bayern Munich and Arsenal beat DC United and Orlando City, respectively, while Chelsea lost to Charlotte on penalties and Everton fell hard against Minnesota United in several friendlies held on Wednesday in the United States. The game in which Haaland did not finally come out for the first time.

DC United 2-6 Bayern Munich



Already without Robert Lewandowski, who was officially introduced this Wednesday as a new player in Barcelona, ​​​​the Bundesliga champions took the lead on the scoreboard in the fifth minute with a penalty kick from Senegalese striker Sadio Mane, who scored his first goal for the German team.

Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored Bayern’s second goal in the 12th minute with a shot from outside the penalty area.

In the 45th minute, Mane passed striker Serge Gnabry, who scored Bayern’s third goal with the right hand. A minute and a half after wearing the German national team shirt for the first time, he jumped on the field in the second half, Dutch defender Matthias de Ligt, from Juventus, scored with a header.

The Munich team did not stop, as Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee scored the fifth goal in the 51st minute.

In the 54th minute, DC United was satisfied with smashing the treasury with a goal from Norwegian midfielder Sjeg Simonsen. In the 83rd minute, Theodore Coe DePietro scored the second goal for the Washington team, but Thomas Muller left the score at 2-6 already in injury time.

De Ligt left the field feeling uncomfortable after making a foul for which he was shown a yellow card.

Orlando City 1-3 Arsenal



The match between Orlando City and Arsenal started an hour late due to bad weather. And the England team, who is wearing the black uniform for the first time, opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a goal by Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli, who took advantage of a deviation in an attack by Brazilian defender Gabriel dos Santos.

Orlando equalized with a Uruguayan goal by Facundo “El Cuervo” Torres in the 29th minute.

Already in the second half, British striker Eddie Nkeitia, with a low shot from close range in the 66th minute, put Arsenal ahead, and in the 80th minute, the right winger Reiss Nelson scored the third goal for the English, who won in. Their four pre-season games so far.

Charlotte 1-1 Chelsea



The match between Charlotte and Chelsea started more than an hour late due to bad weather and was subjected to penalty kicks, which gave the hosts the victory in the end.

Croat-American striker Christian Pulisic scored Chelsea’s first goal, and he is the only one in the first half.

Already in the opponent of the second part, the goal of the Mexican Daniel Rios from eleven meters tied the match and imposed a series of penalties. Charlotte scored five goals while Chelsea scored only three. Defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who has appeared on Barcelona’s calendar and appears as a potential booster for the Azulegrana, has not been called up.

Minnesota United 4-0 Everton



Argentinian midfielder Emmanuel Reynoso scored Minnesota’s first goal with a penalty kick, and soon after, an error in Everton’s defense ended with an own goal that made the 2-0 scoreline in the light. Paraguayan striker Luis Amarilla scored the third goal for the locals.

To get through Everton’s bad night, Paraguayan defender Alan Benitez made a cross from the right wing for a defender from the British side, trying to reject the ball, sent it into the net, leaving the score 4-0 with a second goal into the net. own goal.

Manchester City 2-1 America

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola defeated Mexican soccer team America 2-1 on Wednesday in a friendly match held in the United States. Belgian Kevin De Bruyne scored the goals of the match, which was held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Eagles scored Henry Martin. Erling Haaland hasn’t played for a minute.

This was the third friendly match in history between these two teams. The first in 2010 ended in a 1-1 draw. In 2011 the English Premier League team won 2-0.

In their next pre-season game in the United States, German champions Manchester City face Bayern Munich on Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The confrontation against Guardiola’s men was the second of the three international friendlies organized by America in the United States. On Saturday they lost 2-1 to Chelsea of ​​the Premier League at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Eagles, managed by Argentine Fernando Ortiz, will complete their tour on Tuesday by facing the King of the Champions League, Real Madrid, at Oracle Park, in San Francisco, California.