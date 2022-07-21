Bayern and Arsenal win in the US; Haaland did not appear for the first time in the City win. Chelsea defeat – football

Bayern Munich and Arsenal beat DC United and Orlando City, respectively, while Chelsea lost to Charlotte on penalties and Everton fell hard against Minnesota United in several friendlies held on Wednesday in the United States. The game in which Haaland did not finally come out for the first time.

DC United 2-6 Bayern Munich

Already without Robert Lewandowski, who was officially introduced this Wednesday as a new player in Barcelona, ​​​​the Bundesliga champions took the lead on the scoreboard in the fifth minute with a penalty kick from Senegalese striker Sadio Mane, who scored his first goal for the German team.

Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored Bayern’s second goal in the 12th minute with a shot from outside the penalty area.

In the 45th minute, Mane passed striker Serge Gnabry, who scored Bayern’s third goal with the right hand. A minute and a half after wearing the German national team shirt for the first time, he jumped on the field in the second half, Dutch defender Matthias de Ligt, from Juventus, scored with a header.

The Munich team did not stop, as Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee scored the fifth goal in the 51st minute.

