Betelgeuse: They solved the mystery of the star’s great loss of brightness (thanks to a telescope in Chile)

15 mins ago Leo Adkins
  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC science reporter

Astronomers finally claim to have solved the mystery why one of the most famous and brightest stars in our sky suddenly began to dim just over a year ago.

Betelgeuse, a red giant star in the constellation Orion, suddenly darkened in late 2019 and early 2020.

This behavior has generated speculation that It could be about to explode.

However, a team of scientists using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile said that the cause is most likely due to a huge cloud of dust passing between the star and us.

