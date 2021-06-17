WhatsApp Plus V12 | news | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | Download | Download | APK | Free | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

From big to small. One of the currently successful applications is The WhatsApp . Through it, millions of messages can be exchanged daily. However, the app contains a series of details that are not yet part of the official release, such as the possibility of being able to completely change the color of the platform. Here we tell you more about it and what things change if you install it.

That’s why a group of developers released the latest version of WhatsApp Plus V12 , the same functionality packed with functionality that will soon appear in the original Facebook app. Do you want to get it? Then you should read the following.

Remember that in order to get it WhatsApp Plus V12 It is necessary on your mobile device to completely uninstall the original application, otherwise there may be problems when logging in or the processing of information may not end.

Also, do not forget that each person decides to use the modified application or not. If you want to install it, you should know that your account may be banned in the future for not using the corresponding legal resources.

WHATSAPP PLUS V12 What’s New: How to Download APK

In WhatsApp Plus V12, you can change themes, fonts and type of characters that the original application does not have. Through it, you will have access to a variety of styles to suit your taste. You can literally change your themes every day if you want to. There are no repercussions for doing so.

Find out how to download WhatsApp Plus V12 now and enjoy the news. (Photo: mag)

It also improves your security system. You can hide your online status, access anti-blocking, hide chats, and activate Do Not Disturb mode.

You can also freeze your “last seen”, and activate the anti-delete message.

You can enjoy all this experience without intrusive ads.

To download the latest version of WhatsApp Plus V12, it is necessary to enter this page and from there download a file APK . It’s the only way because it’s not on Google Play, iOS Store, or other app store.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.