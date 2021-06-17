The moves of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess will be announced after the release of Skyward Sword HD

At the beginning of this yearRumors started circulating The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker y Twilight Princess . will be remastered Nintendo Switch. As a result, fans have been waiting for the announcement during Nintendo Direct Because E3 2021, which clearly did not happen. However, we still must not lose hope, as they assure that both men are on their way.

according to Andy Robinson, reporter for VGCAnd the nintendo Waiting The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD It will go on sale on July 16th to announce the two previously mentioned games. Seemingly great Do not want to affect sales Sword toward the sky, so they prefer to wait a little longer for the announcement.

“It would be strange to announce more remasters when the Skyward Sword HD hasn’t been released” That’s right.”

shout out. – Andy Robinson (AndyPlaytonic) June 15, 2021

Robinson He was the same person who confirmed the existence of these Transformers in February of this year, and since then, it seems he hasn’t retracted his statements.

Across: Andy Robinson