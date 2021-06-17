The moves of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess will be announced after the release of Skyward Sword HD

1 hour ago Leo Adkins
to Rodolfo Leon
0 comments
06/16/2021 5:42 PM


At the beginning of this yearRumors started circulating The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker y Twilight Princess . will be remastered Nintendo Switch. As a result, fans have been waiting for the announcement during Nintendo Direct Because E3 2021, which clearly did not happen. However, we still must not lose hope, as they assure that both men are on their way.

according to Andy Robinson, reporter for VGCAnd the nintendo Waiting The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD It will go on sale on July 16th to announce the two previously mentioned games. Seemingly great Do not want to affect sales Sword toward the sky, so they prefer to wait a little longer for the announcement.

“It would be strange to announce more remasters when the Skyward Sword HD hasn’t been released”

That’s right.”

Robinson He was the same person who confirmed the existence of these Transformers in February of this year, and since then, it seems he hasn’t retracted his statements.

Pleca-Amazon-OK

Across: Andy Robinson




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie enthusiast and pop culture lover.

More Stories

Listen to WhatsApp voice notes before sending them with this simple trick

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Twitter’s new feature to exit conversations

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

They steal millions of passwords from users

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The crowning of Breath of The Wild for Nintendo E3. This will be the next seller of the Switch console [E3 2021]

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to make flash warn you when there is a message | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | To mark the message as ‘unread’ again | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Spark Science and Innovation Park – El Heraldo de Chihuahua . Opened

59 mins ago Mia Thompson

The moves of Wind Waker and Twilight Princess will be announced after the release of Skyward Sword HD

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Colombia’s Tatiana Toro, who will run MSRI in the US – Science – Life

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Jornada – Inflation, the main danger to the financial system: BdeM

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League broadcasts

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter