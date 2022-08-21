Britons over 50 are back in shared homes due to rising rents

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

explained,

UK housing participation is no longer just a problem for young people.

More and more people over 50 in the UK are living in a shared flat or house due to the increase in rental rates.

According to the country’s largest shared rental website -SpareRoom-, since 2011 there has been an increase in 239% in people aged 55-64 years looking for a common place to live, while the increase was 114% for the 45-54 age group.

However, the majority of people looking for this type of housing are between the ages of 25 and 34.

house for 13

Karen Miles, a 66-year-old woman, moved into a house with 13 people 5 years ago to save money.

Britons over 50 are back in shared homes due to rising rents

