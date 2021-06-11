China publishes several color photos of the surface of Mars

Beijing, June 11 (EFE). – The China National Space Administration (ANEC) has published a 360-degree panoramic and two other color images of the surface of Mars and the landing module hardware of the Tianwen-1 probe, which reached the surface of the Red Planet on May 15.

The panorama shows the areas around the landing zone, a flat, rocky and seductive land that was captured by the “Zhurong” reconnaissance vehicle (named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese mythology) before leaving the past. that touched Mars.

“The nearby surface is relatively flat, with smooth, light-colored stones of various sizes scattered and semi-buried. There is a hole in the bottom with darker and more angular stones in the margin,” ANEC details in the text posted on its website.

The image also shows the slope of the descent into the terrain of Mars and the back of ‘Zhurong’, with the solar panels he uses to fuel himself.

The source said that “the abundance and size of the stones correspond to expectations.”

The second photo shows the landing platform, with the descent ramp “Zhurong” – also the author of this photo – and the Chinese flag fluttered.

At the end of the slope you can see the footprints left by the rover on Mars, which draws a circle.

For the third photo, “Zhurong” detached from the detachable camera she normally carries in the basement, backed up a few meters away.

Thus, both the rover and the platform can be seen, further in the background, from a ground level perspective.

“The image was transmitted to the vehicle wirelessly, and then bounced back to Earth through the orbit module,” the detailed text states.

According to ANEC, the orbiter is in good condition and the rover has been operating on the Martian surface for 28 days on Mars.

“Zhurong” is part of the Chinese mission Tianwen-1, which was sent into space in July 2020 and whose landing probe reached the surface of the planet on May 15, in the southern part of the so-called Utopia Planitia, which is plain. It is located in the northern hemisphere.

Tianwen-1 (whose name can be translated as “Heavenly Questions”) is China’s first exploration mission to Mars and the first in history to combine travel, orbital entry and landing in a single mission.

Chinese scientists plan to find more evidence of the presence of water or ice on the planet, as well as conduct research on the physical composition of the surface of Mars or the characteristics of the climate.

