Comet Leonard in Mexico, Spain and the United States 2021: when, where and how to see its closest path to Earth | United States | Science

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

the Comita Leonard It will reach its closest point to Earth on December 12, 2021, after traveling from Solar System Boundaries For 40,000 years. This astronomical object has become much brighter in recent days and can now be easily captured with binoculars or perhaps with the naked eye.

Comet Leonard in Mexico, Spain and the United States 2021: when, where and how to see its closest path to Earth | United States | Science

