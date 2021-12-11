WhatsApp: How to hide “typing” without installing strange apps on your smartphone? | Android | iPhone | technology

If you install files The WhatsApp To talk to your friends, family and co-workers, among other people, you have surely seen that when you write a message, the recipient can know that you are trying to communicate with them, as the word will appear “writingon top. Fortunately, there is a hack available for Android s Iphone This will allow you to hide it without having to go down Applications Strangers on your smartphone. Here we will show you.

Nowadays, there are many applications of dubious origin that allow performing this procedure; However, it is not recommended to install them. Whatsapp plusFor example, a modified version of The WhatsApp Which has been blocked by the creators, because it is not safe.

If you have downloaded this MOD on your smartphone and have been using it for a long time, then bear in mind that sooner or later, The WhatsApp You will proceed to ban your account. First, it will do it temporarily (you won’t be able to use it for 24 hours) and if you keep using it, the ban will be permanent.

How to hide WhatsApp typing without installing unknown apps?

If you want to reply to a message from The WhatsApp And you don’t want others to know that you’re writing, you’ll have to engage in a conversation with him’Flight modefrom your active phone. The message will not be sent automatically and a clock will appear instead of the classic selection.

You will have to exit the instant messaging app and Disable Airplane Mode from your phone until the message you typed is sent correctly. When the other person arrives, a double check will appear, if they read it, this icon will change to blue, unless they disable read confirmation.

WhatsApp tricks

Restore accidentally deleted conversation

If you delete a file conversation From The WhatsApp with Pictures s Videos Very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to get it back. Next, we’ll show you how.

the the trick The secret, which few people know, only works if the user The WhatsApp Make Support From Request instant message. If you meet this condition, feel free to review this Video for more details.

WhatsApp Web: How do you use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use files The WhatsApp Day in and day out to connect with friends and co-workers. This is why many of them have two accounts; However, they do not know how to open both sessions simultaneously and on the same computer. If you have this problem, we will show you how to do this simple trick.

Unlike what happens on mobile – where we are limited to opening one account – on a computer, it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although its application requires a series of steps.

How to create a WhatsApp chat with yourself

the the trick in use groups From The WhatsApp. To do this, enter the application and click on the three-dotted icon to open the options menu. Here select New Group to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name to chat.

when Collection From The WhatsAppAll you have to do is delete the contact you added earlier. Ready, now there will be a conversation where he will be the only participant in it and you can use it to send messages to yourself.

WhatsApp: How to fix app camera focus?

The WhatsApp Do Most popular instant messaging apps Between users with mobile devices iOS s Android. However, this does not prevent her from experiencing errors that affect her work. In the past hours, an error was detected showing a file blurry pictures s blurry across the camera from the app.

the Updates Receiving The WhatsApp They should add new functionality and, above all, solve specific errors that affect the use of the application. However, it also causes some issues with some messaging service options. If you try to take a picture with the camera From the app, but it exits Outside my focus s blurryHere we tell you how to solve it.

WhatsApp receives the function of adding contacts with a QR code on Android phones

through the gate WABetaInfo It became known that The WhatsApp You will receive the new functionality that allows users to add contacts using a QR code. This long-awaited feature was only available in the iOS beta version. However, a recent report indicates that it can also be used on Android phones.

The WhatsApp It recently enabled QR code support in the latest iOS beta update in TestFlight, and this Friday WhatsApp officially begins rolling out the feature to all of its beta testers. Android.

WhatsApp: Learn “secret tricks” to get rid of spies

Stay safe. The WhatsApp It is one of the most used applications in the world by users Android s Iphone. for the same reason , Implementation Could mean danger to your Privacy Causing ‘spiesDid you add as a contact without your knowledge? Fortunately, there are quite a fewSecret tricksTo quickly detect and block any intruders. None requires third party applications. do you know them? We will explain it here.

l ‘spy‘ From The WhatsApp We refer to anyone who may be looking for a specific type of Private Information In your account or the account of many, or simply that it follows your actions in the said Implementation.