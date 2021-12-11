So you can download the statuses of your contacts

The WhatsApp It has become the leading application for sending and receiving messages and information instantly in Mexico and many other countries due to its ease of use and usability.

In addition, over the years, the app has been adding little by little more and more innovative functions that allow its users to share their thoughts, photos or videos through popular WhatsApp statuses.

And although at first most users thought that integrating countries into the application was not necessary, since this functionality was already available previously in Instagram And Facebook, many of them use it today.

That is why more than one person wondered if there is any way to download status on WhatsApp for their friends, family, colleagues or even partners on their mobile devices in an easy way.

What surprises and delights them all is the answer is yes, and below we will explain the simplest trick to do this without having to resort to any external application.

How to download the status of your contacts on WhatsApp?

What you should do to download a file condition From your WhatsApp contacts is to enter the folder or files on your smartphone and write the word “WhatsApp” on the magnifying glass icon.

When you are done, you will be able to find a folder with multimedia files with the name of this, where you will simply have to activate the function in which hidden files appear.

When you activate it, you will be able to see a folder named “Status”, where you will not only be able to find the photos of your WhatsApp contacts but also the videos of their status.

Finally, all you have to do is find what you want and download it.