So you can download the statuses of your contacts

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

The WhatsApp It has become the leading application for sending and receiving messages and information instantly in Mexico and many other countries due to its ease of use and usability.

In addition, over the years, the app has been adding little by little more and more innovative functions that allow its users to share their thoughts, photos or videos through popular WhatsApp statuses.

And although at first most users thought that integrating countries into the application was not necessary, since this functionality was already available previously in Instagram And Facebook, many of them use it today.

That is why more than one person wondered if there is any way to download status on WhatsApp for their friends, family, colleagues or even partners on their mobile devices in an easy way.

Photo: Unsplash

What surprises and delights them all is the answer is yes, and below we will explain the simplest trick to do this without having to resort to any external application.

How to download the status of your contacts on WhatsApp?

What you should do to download a file condition From your WhatsApp contacts is to enter the folder or files on your smartphone and write the word “WhatsApp” on the magnifying glass icon.

When you are done, you will be able to find a folder with multimedia files with the name of this, where you will simply have to activate the function in which hidden files appear.

When you activate it, you will be able to see a folder named “Status”, where you will not only be able to find the photos of your WhatsApp contacts but also the videos of their status.

Finally, all you have to do is find what you want and download it.

More Stories

WhatsApp | How to download profiles | Status | HD | Pictures | Video | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | stunt logo app for christmas hat | Christmas App | December 25 | Christmas 2021 | trick | Tutorial | technology | Mobile phones | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

How Mobile Apps Are Revolutionizing the Service Industry

23 hours ago Leo Adkins

Scientists are capturing a massive explosion of energy in the star that has never been recorded in the solar system

1 day ago Leo Adkins

It will be available on the Epic Games Store

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Genshin Impact presents an Arataki Itto en un nuevo video promocional – Kudasai

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The flag must be brought to rural areas: Master Julio Rafael Baizabal Hernández – Diario de Xalapa

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

LaLiga Santander: Confidential: Giant Relevent steps in in a bid to acquire TV rights

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

So you can download the statuses of your contacts

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Amazon store collapses in Illinois, USA

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

AFRICA/UGANDA – Contribution of the Societies of Pontifical Missions to the Preparation of the Synod

2 hours ago Leland Griffith