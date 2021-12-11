WhatsApp | How to download profiles | Status | HD | Pictures | Video | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

It goes unnoticed and no one knows about it. It has become the app that everyone uses to chat and make video calls, but there Photos and videos we want to keep, especially the ones that our friends share in mention status.

That is why today we will show you all the steps so that you can download without having to install programs or APK files that can harm your device, introduce viruses or interfere with your conversations with . Best of all, these status images or videos can be downloaded in HD or in high quality. What should I do? It’s very simple.

Look: WhatsApp “Download Failed”: the solution in Android 11

How to download WhatsApp statuses in HD

  • The first thing will be to enter the a file or files smart phone.
  • If this folder does not exist, you can download the application or other similar function.
  • There use a magnifying glass and Find the folder .
  • At that moment you will see a folder that says modes.
  • Now just activate Function to show hidden files.
  • Remember that this step may vary depending on your cell phone.
This way, you will be able to access the hidden folder that stores all your friends’ WhatsApp statuses. (Photo: mag)
  • You will see a folder that says condition.
  • Enter this folder and Not only will the photos appear, but the videos of your friends’ countries as well. .
  • Choose what you want to download and that’s it.
  • With this, you will have got your WhatsApp status in high quality and without the need to take screenshots.
  • It wouldn’t be necessary to take screenshots either, despite the fact that WhatsApp is planning to stop this kind of practice.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this . There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.

