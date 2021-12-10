WhatsApp | stunt logo app for christmas hat | Christmas App | December 25 | Christmas 2021 | trick | Tutorial | technology | Mobile phones | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

December has started and there are exactly two weeks to celebrate Christmas and you can already feel the Christmas spirit all around, so today we are going to teach you a simple trick so you can add a logo The WhatsApp The same hat that Santa Claus uses. Do you want to know how to do it? We’ll explain this in the steps below.

It is important to clarify that this trick only works on Android terminals, unfortunately it is not available for iOS devices. Moreover, this procedure does not only apply with The WhatsApp, but also with other apps like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

How to put a birthday hat on the WhatsApp icon

The first step is to go to Google and search for an image The WhatsApp With a Christmas hat.

With a Christmas hat. The image must be in PNG format (transparent background). You can search for it in the following way: “WhatsApp with Christmas hat PNG”.

Now, download the app Nova Launcher on your Android device.

Next, open the app, and it will immediately ask you to customize the new interface your smartphone will have.

You may notice a slight change on the home screen of your mobile phone. The next step is to press for a few seconds on the icon The WhatsApp Until the “Edit” option appears.

Until the “Edit” option appears. Here the app will let you edit the icon and even the name.

Click on the Logo section, so you can access your gallery.

Finally, choose a logo image The WhatsApp With a Christmas hat.

Ready, the app icon will automatically appear with your birthday hat. In case you no longer want this look for The WhatsAppJust uninstall Nova Launcher from your mobile device because you didn’t like it or because the December holidays are over.

How to enable button to create birthday stickers on WhatsApp Web

Make sure The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Now, if WhatsApp Web is open, tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says Close the session.

Please scan the QR code again to link your account.

If it doesn’t appear, try accessing it WhatsApp Web from another browser.

from another browser. If you have the trial, leave it until the new button appears.

If you updated the mobile app recently, wait 24 hours and enter the platform again.

Do you have any problem? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also make the same application from your iPhone.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.