Instagram | The trick to delete a single image from a circular image | Applications | Smartphone | technology | Tutorial | Applications | nda | nnni | data

Instagram It is a Meta platform, which was initially created for the purpose of uploading images, however, now it is a full-fledged social network like Facebook, which allows you to post videos, chat via chats tab, view Reels, etc. In case you have a bunch of photos on your profile and you want to delete one because you didn’t like it, here we will show you the steps to do it from your Android or Apple iOS device.

Do you think you can’t? You don’t need to delete or re-upload the entire library if you don’t like the photo you’ve included. It is possible to get rid of this once it has been edited, it means that since it is a genuine tool for InstagramYou will not have to install additional apps that take up storage space on your mobile phone.

How to delete a single photo from a library

First, make sure Instagram You do not have pending updates in Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Now, click on your profile picture icon, which is in the lower right corner.

The next step is to click on the group of photos you want to edit and go to the photo you want to delete.

Remember that the library must contain at least 3 images.

Then press the button with three vertical dots, which are located in the upper right side of the image.

Several jobs will be displayed, click “Edit”.

Instagram It will show you a series of alternatives to adjust the post, including a trash can icon.

Select the photos to exclude from the library. Remember to be 100% sure of deleting the photos, because once you're done you won't be able to get them back.

Finally, tap Done and those photos will no longer appear.

How to mute a contact’s posts without deleting them

Go to any post from the contact you want to mute Instagram .

. Click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the post.

Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Hide”.

Now you will get the following message: “This post was hidden. You will see (username) posts at the bottom of the feed” .

. Below this notification, you will get two more options: “Silence (username)” or “Stop following (username)”, tap on the first option.

Finally, a small window will open allowing you to choose whether you want to silence prints or just posts and stories, choose the one you want.

