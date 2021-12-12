Instagram | The trick to delete a single image from a circular image | Applications | Smartphone | technology | Tutorial | Applications | nda | nnni | data

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

It is a Meta platform, which was initially created for the purpose of uploading images, however, now it is a full-fledged social network like Facebook, which allows you to post videos, chat via chats tab, view Reels, etc. In case you have a bunch of photos on your profile and you want to delete one because you didn’t like it, here we will show you the steps to do it from your Android or Apple iOS device.

Do you think you can’t? You don’t need to delete or re-upload the entire library if you don’t like the photo you’ve included. It is possible to get rid of this once it has been edited, it means that since it is a genuine tool for InstagramYou will not have to install additional apps that take up storage space on your mobile phone.

Look: Instagram: How to activate the “Take a Break” function and rest for a few minutes from the application

How to delete a single photo from a library

  • First, make sure Instagram You do not have pending updates in Google Play or the Apple App Store.
  • Now, click on your profile picture icon, which is in the lower right corner.
  • The next step is to click on the group of photos you want to edit and go to the photo you want to delete.
  • Remember that the library must contain at least 3 images.
  • Then press the button with three vertical dots, which are located in the upper right side of the image.
  • Several jobs will be displayed, click “Edit”.
  • Instagram It will show you a series of alternatives to adjust the post, including a trash can icon.
  • Select the photos to exclude from the library. Remember to be 100% sure of deleting the photos, because once you’re done you won’t be able to get them back.
  • Finally, tap Done and those photos will no longer appear.

How to mute a contact’s posts without deleting them

  • Go to any post from the contact you want to mute Instagram.
  • Click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner of the post.
  • Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Hide”.
  • Now you will get the following message: “This post was hidden. You will see (username) posts at the bottom of the feed”.
  • Below this notification, you will get two more options: “Silence (username)” or “Stop following (username)”, tap on the first option.
  • Finally, a small window will open allowing you to choose whether you want to silence prints or just posts and stories, choose the one you want.

Are you having trouble logging in to Instagram? Has your account been hacked, suspended or banned? Do you need help activating your account? You can solve all these questions and more inconvenience with the application in the help center, just click .

More Stories

Comet Leonard in Mexico, Spain and the United States 2021: when, where and how to see its closest path to Earth | United States | Science

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp: How to hide “typing” without installing strange apps on your smartphone? | Android | iPhone | technology

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

So you can download the statuses of your contacts

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to download profiles | Status | HD | Pictures | Video | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | stunt logo app for christmas hat | Christmas App | December 25 | Christmas 2021 | trick | Tutorial | technology | Mobile phones | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

How Mobile Apps Are Revolutionizing the Service Industry

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

They discover a galaxy that seems empty of it, and scientists do not explain it

18 mins ago Mia Thompson

Video. Blue Angels with Selecta in the United States

21 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Instagram | The trick to delete a single image from a circular image | Applications | Smartphone | technology | Tutorial | Applications | nda | nnni | data

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

The waitress receives 100,000 pesos in tip and the restaurant kicks her out for not distributing it

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs played today, Sunday, December 12

25 mins ago Leland Griffith