Consigue Street Fighter IV Free for Xbox

The New October Games with Gold It’s already available, and as usual, some other countries tend to exchange games for gold with other titles that can be purchased by any user with an active Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. At the same time, Microsoft offers free games with Gold for no apparent reason in various stores in other countries. Although in this case, all players with an active Xbox Live Gold subscription will be able to get a free Street Fighter IV for Xbox. Street Fighter IV is an Xbox 360 game that can be enjoyed on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S thanks to backward compatibility. For all those who were not yet able to do this great fighting game developed by Capcom at that time, they will only have to access the Microsoft Store in Chile, with the session open and without changing the region at any time, whether on console or PC. Vesperia Tales and 5 more games will leave Xbox Game Pass in early October Get Free Street Fighter IV for Xbox with Gold from the Microsoft Store in Chile Street Fighter IV It’s a great classic Capcom game, where we step into the ring with familiar characters like Ryu and Chun-Li or we can test our hand with new fighters we’ve never seen before. Jump straight into online matches straight from the Arcade mode with an all-new online game. A system that simulates an arcade feel by letting other players challenge you in real time. Show the world what kind of warrior you are!

