WhatsApp: How to retouch your photos or put emojis on them without leaving the app | technology | Smart phones | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is the favorite app of many when it comes to sending photos or videos to their contacts no matter what country they are in. Although the app is full of tricks and functions, there are still those who don’t get the most out of it and stop cropping, coloring, texting, or even emojis before sending them. If you are one of those who do not know how to edit it and also put filters on it, we will explain it to you in detail.

More information | WhatsApp: What happens if you write to J Balvin for the app

The instant messaging app It offers an alternative to not resorting to third-party software to improve the quality or appearance of your photos. For example, there are drawing tools that should only be activated in the new WhatsApp beta 2.21.16.10 update for Android, web and desktop version.

Mobile phones have a large list of specialized photo editing applications at their disposal. Many of them are used to improve the ones that will be uploaded to a file feed Instagram or Facebook stories.

employment The WhatsApp You can customize or edit photos using the app’s special tools and just choose one from the gallery and in a few minutes you can control brightness, saturation, add filters, put stickers or emojis on it.

How to activate WhatsApp filters for photos

inside The WhatsApp There are filters that allow you to improve the saturation of the image, make it black and white, highlight lines and focus, improve warm colors, etc.

To add filters to an image in the gallery, do the following:

Open WhatsApp and find the conversation you are going to send it to.

Go to the clip icon in the lower right corner.

Choose the option Photos or Pictures. The exhibition will open.

Once you have selected the image, perform these steps to put the filter on it.

You will see an arrow that says “Filters”, which you have to move up on the screen.

Choose the filter you prefer and press the green button on the right to submit.

If you touch Stickers in the menu at the top right, the sticker or emoji options will open. (Photo: mag)

How to add other effects in WhatsApp

To put stickers, stickers, text or hand drawing, the steps are as follows:

Go to the chat where you will send it.

Tap the camera icon in the text box.

Swipe up or take a new photo.

When you have the image to retouch, scroll to the top where you will see the different icons to edit as stickers or emojis.

When the image is ready, send it to the button in the lower right corner of the screen.

If what you want is to put text, in the upper right corner you will find the pencil icon, just select it and start writing. The same for emojis, which also have a specific image to activate.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form using this link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.