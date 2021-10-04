WhatsApp suffers a worldwide downfall: Telegram, Signal and other apps are the best alternatives? | Technique

This Monday October 4, 2021And The WhatsApp It suffered a fall that left thousands of users unable to communicate with their friends, family, and co-workers, among others. Despite this Messaging app It is the most common, there are others that can be very useful at this time when the Facebook platform is failing globally.

Why is WhatsApp crashing?

At the moment, the reasons for the fall The WhatsApp. in their own social networks Officials, the company has yet to release a statement explaining why this app, as well as Facebook and Instagram, are causing problems around the world. This lack of communication with its users has bothered thousands of people who have used other social networks to voice their complaints.

As shown or as specified or as indicated DowndetectorThere are reports from different parts of the world, such as United StateIndia and even Peru. If you still have connection issues, we leave you a list of apps that can serve as an alternative The WhatsApp.

1. Telegram

This application created by the brothers Pável and Nikolái Dúrov became very popular after that. The WhatsApp Announces a change in its security policies. It has special functions such as voice chat, self-destructing messages, etc.

2. Signal

Although it is not as popular as the previous apps, Tesla founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that it is the most secure messaging app. In addition, it has an Android version that works with iPhone and PC devices.

3. Font

It was very popular a few years ago, as it was one of the first to implement sending stickers that replaced the traditional emojis. It is available on different platforms.

4. Viber

This messaging app was launched by Rakuten company in 2010 and it not only allows users to send free text messages but also makes free phone calls.