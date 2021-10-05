WhatsApp Web: What happens if you press the Ctrl, Alt, Shift and P keys on your PC or PC? | Technique

Big surprise for users WhatsApp Web, the most used instant messaging platform in the world, having learned that this application contains a file keyboard shortcut It gives you access to one of its most useful functions. You may not know it, but when you click on a file key combination “control“,”alternative“,”Transformation‘ And ‘sThis feature is now enabled direction In the social networks. What happens when I press these buttons? Here we reveal it to you.

According to Xataka, a portal that specializes in technology, people who use this keyboard shortcut enable a function called ‘set chat, which places, at the top of the screen, any conversation we have in the app. Thanks to her, we will never lose a conversation with our best friends, since they will be marked as favorites above all else.

According to the post, this key combination not only fixes conversations The WhatsApp At the top, you can also remove them so that they are not in the upper places. It is worth noting that this feature is enabled for all the conversations that we have on our home screen, they can be group or individual.

One of the advantages of this keyboard shortcut is that it works any browserThat is, you can use Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or anything else of your choice. However, if you have a Mac (a computer developed by Apple), you will have to make a small change, you will have to press “poultice“,”alternative“,”Transformation‘ And ‘sInstead of ‘Ctrl’, ‘Alt’, ‘Shift’ and ‘P’.

It’s not the only shortcuts

WhatsApp Web It contains other very important keyboard shortcuts. For example, the combination “control“,”alternative“,”Transformation‘ And ‘WLMarks a conversation as ‘unread’. If buttons are pressedcontrol’,Alt ‘,Transformation’ And ‘NS‘, you will permanently archive the chat, that is, it will not appear on the screen again, even if the person (or group participants) sends you a message.

WhatsApp tricks

How do you hide the Internet?

Believe it or not, there is a file trick Secret The WhatsApp, which few users know, allows you to hide “Online‘and the’writingTo your friends who you have as a contact in the instant messaging app.

If you want to know this is cool trick Secret The WhatsApp, which will allow you to beinvisibleFeel free to check the following Video, which is quickly becoming a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, Italic, and Underline

Few users The WhatsApp know that Application It allows you to bold, italicize and underline certain texts, in order to highlight these messages and this way the other person knows they are important.

It should be noted that this function is available to all users The WhatsApp, not only for whom Android, but also for whom Iphone. If you want to learn how to type in bold, italic or underline, check out the following Video.

WhatsApp suffers from massive decline

The most important social messaging network, The WhatsApp, Suffered this Monday October 4, 2021 The fall has left thousands of users unable to communicate with their friends, family, co-workers and more. The platform that also belongs to Facebook is failing globally.