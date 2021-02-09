Crash Bandicoot 4 Confirmed: Time for March 12th on Nintendo Switch with this Trailer – Nintenderos

distance Some rumorsHere comes the confirmation of a new address for Nintendo Switch. This was announced only a few minutes ago by its developers. According to the subscriber, Crash Bandicoot 4: Time will soon come to Hybrid console.

As you can see, it will be available on the hybrid console after that March 12. You can find the trailer for this title below with its full description:

It’s time for a new Crash Bandicoot! Crash sets off with your favorite marsupials on a makeshift adventure that crumbles.

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back to their old ways And this time they are not planning to give the universe a spar, their goal is the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco will have to collect four quantum masks and abolish the laws of reality to save the world.

New powers. Change the laws of reality. Crash 4 introduces Quantum Masks, the powerful protectors of time and space. Crash and Coco will need your help throughout the game to take on the crazy challenges that await players.

Change the rules of reality and change the environment with these new forms of adventure to restore order in the multiverse. Ika-Ika, with which you can change the center of gravity with the press of a button; Copona Wa, which allows to slow down time; And lani-loli, which makes elements appear and disappear like anything else.

New follies. Crash Bandicoot games have always had the philosophy of searching for new and exciting ways to play during the adventure. While you can switch between Coco and Crash during the game, you’ll also see innovative perspectives and gameplay mechanics on alternate timelines.

Learn new tricks With the Neo Cortex pistol or wreak havoc with the Dingodile Vacuum Pistol. Additionally, players will discover a mirror mode filled with pumbaa berries, and this mode provides new ways to enjoy the game and obtain new rewards. One dimension may require you to travel through Neon Wasteland, while on the other hand you may have to draw whatever you find to progress. All this and many other crazy things await you in Crash Bandicoot 4.

New and improved features, además de peleas eternas contra jefes y contra jefes y nuevos truquitos, como correr por las paredes, desplazarse por los raíles y la magia de las cuerdas, todo ello desarrollado por los seguidores de Crash en to Toys for Bob de cuidores the world.