Cyberpunk 2077 may come to Xbox Game Pass
It seems to be controversial Cyberpunk 2077 may come to Xbox Game Pass. That’s at least what an excerpt from Microsoft’s latest Xbox Cloud Gaming trailer indicates that part of the game was briefly seen. We owe it to those fans who don’t lose sight of anything and then take to Reddit to get it all figured out. The trailer, released to celebrate the launch of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles, shows a very quick clip of what appears to be the protagonist of the game.
That’s how it is. If you look closely Watch me fire a barrage of bullets at a crowd of robotic enemies. If this could be a confirmation of something, it might be true that Cyberpunk 2077 could be coming to Xbox Game Pass.
If you take a look at the eighteen seconds of the video, it turns out that it is V in the area outside Night City Destroys some enemies. Does this confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 can access Xbox Game Pass? Well, no, but it would be very unusual for Microsoft to put this clip in their trailer for no reason at all, given the hosting of other great games out there. With Cyberpunk 2077’s first anniversary on the horizon, it looks like we might have a surprise coming very soon.
Despite the criticism, this must be admitted CD Projekt Red has continued to work with patches and updates of your game. Next year there will be a new generation release and some important updates, as well as a lot of DLC. We hope this is a real fan share reddit They have shown.
“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”