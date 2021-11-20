How to get Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokémon It’s already available on the Nintendo Switch and as expected many fans are looking forward to completing not only Sinnoh Pokédex, but also National Pokédex. This requires all previous generation initials, including first generation initials: Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.

To capture the initial Pokémon of the first generation, we will first have to complete the main story of the game and get the National Pokédex.

Once we do that and get to the combat zone, we’ll have to go there to sail from the docks of the Ciudad Portual.

As soon as we arrive, we must go to the underground caves. In this new area, we will find these Pokemon and, as expected, they can be found in their own biome.

For Charmander, we must go to the orange area of ​​the map, which is the Fire Biome. The Squirtle can be found in the Blue Water and Bulbasaur in the Green Plant biome. We’ll also find other Generation’s initials in this area, so there’s plenty to explore and capture.

