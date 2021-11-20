How to get Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl Pokémon It’s already available on the Nintendo Switch and as expected many fans are looking forward to completing not only Sinnoh Pokédex, but also National Pokédex. This requires all previous generation initials, including first generation initials: Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur.

After learning about information about Which start do you choose?And bicycleAnd Bucky watchAnd fishingAnd rare candyAnd How do you get moneyAnd change the time And Pokemon Underground Caves, next to The best Pokemon you can get soonAnd friendshipAnd It’s all about lusterAnd Best Fire PokemonAnd ClothingAnd Amulet coin and double incenseAnd How to get 3 out of his first yearAnd honeyAnd All about the secret base And How do you defeat all the gym leadersThis time we will tell you How to catch Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shiny Pearl. These are the steps we must follow:

  • To capture the initial Pokémon of the first generation, we will first have to complete the main story of the game and get the National Pokédex.
  • Once we do that and get to the combat zone, we’ll have to go there to sail from the docks of the Ciudad Portual.
  • As soon as we arrive, we must go to the underground caves. In this new area, we will find these Pokemon and, as expected, they can be found in their own biome.
  • For Charmander, we must go to the orange area of ​​the map, which is the Fire Biome. The Squirtle can be found in the Blue Water and Bulbasaur in the Green Plant biome. We’ll also find other Generation’s initials in this area, so there’s plenty to explore and capture.

what do you think? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all guides, Here.

via.

More Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 may come to Xbox Game Pass

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How do you know if you have been blocked | trick | Tutorial | steps | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

These 25 Xiaomi Phones Will Be Updated To MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition Very Soon

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This ‘near-total’ lunar eclipse was in November, the longest in centuries | Community

1 day ago Leo Adkins

It became MultiVersus, Warner’s Smash Bros. It’s official now. We’re distributing bullets featuring Superman, Bugs Bunny, Shaggy, and more in 2022

2 days ago Leo Adkins

PS5 celebrates its first anniversary with a video in Mexico

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Monkey Jones | world | transplant | testicles | monkey | human | Monkey Jones: The scientist who transplanted monkey testicles into humans to keep them young | Science

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

“The power of sport to give hope has even more meaning this year.”

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

How to get Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle in Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shining Pearl – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The Colombian nun kidnapped by al-Qaeda in Mali in 2017, tells her family

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States offers a work visa to Peruvians whether or not they have work experience

1 hour ago Leland Griffith