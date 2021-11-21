WhatsApp | The ultimate trick to find out if someone has added you to their contact list | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Smartphone | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

many users The WhatsApp They are curious to know if one or more people have added them to their contact list, because it is not enough just to see someone’s profile picture, but also other important factors that really confirm that they have reserved your number.

When you write to a user for the first time The WhatsAppYou may have configured your account so that only your profile picture, information and last contact time are shown by your contacts, that’s why after adding yourself you can only estimate the said personal data.

However, the opposite can happen, it means that the above information is configured for everyone to see, including people who are not registered in their contact list. So looking at his profile picture is not 100% sure that he added you.

How do you know if you have been added in WhatsApp

The most reliable and 100% safe method is to use the “New Diffusion” tool.

First, you will have to add to the contact the one you want to know if they made an appointment for you or not.

then open The WhatsApp Click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Click on the three vertical dots in the upper right corner. Several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “New Broadcast”.

Now, your contact list will open The WhatsApp . To use the function, you must choose at least two contacts.

. To use the function, you must choose at least two contacts. Send any message, come up with a topic for conversation.

Then go back to the Chats tab in The WhatsApp A new chat appears that looks like a group but is the broadcast list you created.

A new chat appears that looks like a group but is the broadcast list you created. Enter here and hold for a few seconds on the message you sent, click on the three vertical dots and click on “Info”.

If you see “Read by” with two blue popcorns, “Delivered to” and the two contact destinations you chose, these people have added you.

Otherwise, if nothing appears in “Read by” and “Delivered to”, it could mean one thing, that users are finding the data broken, however, if anything still appears after hours or days, it means that you You have not added it.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link. There you just need to put your phone number, as well as your area code, then write your message after making your identification.