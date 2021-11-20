WhatsApp | How do you know if you have been blocked | trick | Tutorial | steps | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

It is one of the applications that not only has a lot of features, but it can give some people a headache. Do you know if someone blocks you permanently and you can’t talk to them anymore? Something might be wrong and it is best to follow these steps to find out.

Remember that it is not necessary to have to download complementary third-party applications To know if someone has blocked you or not, you just have to be attentive to know for sure.

How do you know if someone has blocked you on WhatsApp

Invisible WhatsApp profile picture

When someone shows their profile picture, it’s because they’ve decided that their contact list can see that picture. In the event that you do not see him, it may mean that he has blocked you or simply decided to hide it from you, this person may have decided to leave it blank.

The time of the last connection is not displayed

If the time of the last connection is not displayed in WhatsApp, it could mean two things Said person decided not to show when the moment he was “online” or simply blocked you forever.

If you block someone, you will see in WhatsApp that that contact cannot communicate with you. (Photo: mag)

You don’t see it as “connected”

This is an aspect that you should be aware of and be aware of. If you never see this person ‘online’, your contact may have blocked you for life, but this could also mean that they have deactivated their WhatsApp account.

Messages remain in one check

If your message stays in one lead, that person may have blocked you or their account has been deactivated for an indefinite period of time. You may also have changed your number on WhatsApp.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

