Delete apps that cannot be removed with Universal Debloater

Universal Debloater is an automated tool that allows Remove all unnecessary system apps for normal Android use. Suitable for Windows, macOS and Linux, Universal Debloater removes all unwanted programs at once Speed ​​up the phone And reduce battery consumption. Yes in deed , You have to use it very carefully.

Most Android devices come with a base software (operating system) that manufacturers put their own custom layer on. This layer significantly increases the value of a mobile phone or tablet, always for some inconvenience: Higher battery consumption, less storage space and apps that don’t always satisfy the user. These apps usually prevent them from being uninstalled, but there are always ways to stop them.

Your Android is super clean with Universal Debloater

System apps do not allow uninstall for good reasons: The device often stops working properly if these apps are not still discoverable. Of course, this does not happen with everyone, because applications and games that come as fillers are never necessary for a phone. And they occupy the resources that are sometimes at hand to be released.

Android does not allow you to remove these applications directly, but the installation of system applications can be deleted using advanced methods and using ADB. Connect Android to the computer and perform certain commands, It is possible to delete system apps one by one. This method is somewhat cumbersome. Hence the Universal Debloater is a big help.

Auto Uninstaller has recently updated its user interface to offer a better design with greater ease of use. Universal Debloater comes preconfigured with most mobile phone brands, as well as with some carriers.: Just select the specific data and run the program so that your Android phone or tablet is clean of unnecessary programs.

Universal Debloater can remove apps that you really need, and it is also possible for your Android device to stop working properly after using it. Be very careful

After making the warning, let’s see how Universal Debloater works.

You must have ADB running on your computer. Install it here In case you haven’t already assumed about it.

Download Universal Debloater interface that corresponds to your computer’s operating system.

Universal Debloater should be in the folder where the ADB application is located. Put it inside “Platform Tools” .

. Connect your mobile phone to the computer after activating the USB debugging on the phone (inside the file Developer settings).

Open Universal Debloater and accept access to the RSA key on your mobile phone: you’re all set. In case it doesn’t connect, make sure that ADB is working properly.

The Universal Debloater interface will detect your phone’s brand by loading a list of apps that can be uninstalled. to remember: It’s just a recommendation, maybe you’ll delete something that you’ll lose later. Usually whatever you recommend is safe to remove.

If you tap on each app, the program will show you what it does on your phone. Only in English.

Choose the apps you want to uninstall and click on the bottom button “ deselect “.

“. In case you regret it, you can restore the deleted apps by selecting “Not Installed” in the top second drop down menu. Click Restore for the ones you want again and Universal Debloater will reinstall them.

The software is very powerful, very clear and easy to use. With it you can remove any app from your phone, with the logical risk involved.

Apps are not completely removed, only installed. In case the phone is restored, or they receive an update from their manufacturer, they are sure to show up again. Although you can use Universal Debloater to remove them again.