Delphine hired Leaner Corozo and Joao Ortiz to immediately join the focus and play against Universidad Católica | National Championship | Sports

Curuzzo was a number one in the international friendly match that Ecuador played with Mexico in the United States last Wednesday.

The Delfín chief has chartered a plane so two cetaceans will immediately join the focus with the goal of the game against Universidad Católica, scheduled for 19:00 on Friday at Jocay Stadium.

FC Manabita reported on its Twitter account that President Jose Delgado had managed a special trip in which Gunnar Corozo and Joao Ortiz moved from Guayaquil to Manta after the Ecuadorean football team arrived in the country on two flights from the United States. Tricolor played an international friendly match against Mexico.

Curuzzo and Ortiz were part of the selection call and both added minutes at Bank of America in Charlotte (North Carolina). To return Thursday night, the tricolor delegation split into two groups: one bound for Quito and the other bound for Guayaquil. For the meeting that opens the 12th LigaPro appointment on Friday, elements of Delfín and Universidad Católica have arrived at the main port.

“Ganner and Joao are already in Manta. Thanks to the management of our president, Jose Delgado, they arrived a few minutes ago at Mantines grounds. They immediately joined the focus and are ready for the match on Friday, October 29, 7:00 pm.” 02:28 This Friday in Delfin’s account.

Curuzzo and Ortiz were included in coach Horacio Montemoro’s invitation, whose mantra is fighting to the end for a ticket to the 2022 Copa América.

The whale group with 36 points sits eighth in the accumulated LigaPro 2021 table, while Universidad Católica has few options to win the stage, but will come out to win or win in recent games in a narrow bid to get to where it was. It was transferred to the next Copa Libertadores, against Quito Ligue, which is one point behind the comrades, which has 44 units, and Neuve de October, who is in sixth place, with 41 units accumulated. (Dr)