Delta WhatsApp | Where to download the apk | Latest version | Applications | Smart phones | Download | nda | nnni | sports game

It is one of the most used apps in the world, according to data from Sensor Tower, but some are starting to download . Although the APK is not official, it has features such as changing the color of the entire platform, preventing images from disappearing from deletion, and even activating Airplane Mode.

Do you know where to download the APK to prevent your information from being stolen? There are many websites that you can get On your cell phone, that’s why sports We give you some recommendations. It should be noted that it will depend on each person whether or not they want to use this modified application in the face of possible bans.

How to download WhatsAPP DELTA on your cell phone

In WhatsApp Delta, you can change the color and put Airplane mode on the platform. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Delta WhatsApp news

  • It has the ability to prevent your friends from knowing that you are ‘Online’.
  • You can also change the color of the entire platform.
  • In WhatsApp Delta, you have the option to see the disappearing images as many times as you want.
  • You can even decide if you want to change the connection time or not.

How to listen to voice messages without entering WhatsApp

  • The first thing you should do is enter your cell phone settings.
  • There you have to put the word “WhatsApp” in the search bar.
  • Now go to the folder and select the media.
  • At that moment you will notice that a variety of files are opened.
  • Select the WhatsApp Audio folder.
  • There you will not only see all the voice messages or voice notes that you have received throughout history.
  • But you will also find the audios you sent.
  • This way you will never enter WhatsApp again and leave it visible.

