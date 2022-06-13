WhatsApp | What does the green circle icon mean in your conversations | Applications | Smart phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

Are you one of those people who knows the messages they send you? The WhatsApp ? With it, you can not only talk to people far from you, but also make free calls and video calls, as well as send emojis, animated stickers and even Word or PDF documents.

however, Some users have seen a green circle or button appear next to their chats or chats. Do you know what they really mean? The WhatsApp ? We tell you here so that you can get rid of all your doubts and thus avoid doing any mistake in the application.

What does the strange green dot mean in your WhatsApp conversations?

The green dot only appears when you decide to mark some WhatsApp chats as “unread”.

This means that you will not see it unless you read a message and after a while you decide to select it.

To deactivate it, just enter WhatsApp.

Then click on the conversation where the green dot appeared.

This is the WhatsApp icon that appears in messages you’ve decided to mark as unread. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

At that moment you should go to the three points in the upper corner.

There click where it says “mark as read” and voila.

This way the green button will be removed.

In case you want to reactivate it, follow the above steps.

Why should you clear WhatsApp cache

First of all, clearing the WhatsApp cache will free up some space on your mobile device. Often times this tends to be over 1 GB.

Similarly, deleting the app’s cache will also prevent the app from suffering from certain bugs or errors.

Likewise, if you wish to do so, you will also delete some unwanted files which were only used to update or install WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that by clearing the cache, you will not delete documents, let alone delete photos, videos or chats.

It also does not work to log out of the express messaging app. In case you want to do this, you should click on “Force Close”.

To delete the cache, you have to go to Settings & Apps and search for WhatsApp.

How to create polls in WhatsApp

The first thing will be to enter the Handypolls website.

You can use this Link . It is completely free and you do not need to register to use it.

. It is completely free and you do not need to register to use it. There you must click “Get started” and a box will load.

You must put the survey title and options.

When you are done, you can share the QR code or tap on the WhatsApp alternative.

Choose the group or contacts in which you want to share the survey on WhatsApp.

And that’s it, when the user presses one of the options, he will be automatically redirected to the Handypolls page.

When everyone votes on WhatsApp, you can review the final results and make a certain decision.

What is WP20.RU on WhatsApp

First of all, it is a virus. If you enter the link, the malware will be automatically installed on your mobile phone which will result in indiscriminate advertisements being sent to you.

Likewise, if you enter the link, some of your personal information on WhatsApp may be captured by a computer virus.

What is recommended is simply not to enter a link wp20.ru.

In case it is sent to you by a known person, it is better to ignore it and delete the entire conversation to protect your WhatsApp.

In case there is someone you don’t know, just block them as this will prevent them from sending this kind of information to you to your cell phone.

HOW TO REMOVE BANK CARDS YOU REGISTERED IN GOOGLE

First access “Settings” or “Configuration” of your device Android .

. Then find and click on the section called “Google”.

Here you will touch the option called “Autocomplete”>”Autocomplete with Google”.

To unlink your Google-registered payment methods or cards, click on the Payment Methods section.

Finally, click on the bank card you want to delete and click the “Delete” button, you can do the same with passwords.

How to listen to voice messages without entering WhatsApp

The first thing you should do is enter your cell phone settings.

There you have to put the word “WhatsApp” in the search bar.

Now go to the folder and select the media.

At that moment you will notice that a variety of files are opened.

Select the WhatsApp Audio folder.

There you will not only see all the voice messages or voice notes that you have received throughout history.

WHY WHATSAPP WILL BE BLOCKED?

If your account is disabled, you will see the following message when trying to access WhatsApp: “Your phone number cannot use WhatsApp. Please contact support for assistance.” according to whom InstructionsWhatsApp blocks accounts if they believe account activity violates their terms of service.