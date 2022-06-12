Hollow Knight: Silksong finally delivers the news officially

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

We come up with very strange information regarding Hollow Night: The Silk Song. In this case, it comes to interesting information about this installment

Development

As we have known, it was presented at the Xbox Show and Bethesda new trailer. It doesn’t confirm the release date, but it does let us see new photos.

You have below:

what do you think? You can leave it in the comments, and if you like, you can also take a look at our full coverage of this title over here.

game premise

Discover a sprawling, enchanted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the award-winning action-adventure game. Explore, fight and survive as you rise to the top of the earth under the magic of silk and music.

Play as Hornet, princess and protector of the Hallownest, and go to a new kingdom where silk and music rule. Hornet is captured and transported to this unknown land, where she must face numerous opponents and solve puzzles as she ascends on a perilous pilgrimage to the top of the kingdom.

Characteristic:

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning action-adventure game. As a killer hornet hunter, you will travel to new lands, discover new powers, battle hordes of bugs and monsters, and uncover ancient secrets connected to your nature and your past.

Across.

More Stories

5 Android Tricks That Few Know About

11 hours ago Leo Adkins

The 3 easiest ways to free up storage space on your Android phone

1 day ago Leo Adkins

What do you expect in Amazon Prime Day 2022?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

They discovered a vulnerability in the Apple M1 chip that cannot be patched

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Scientists discovered that dinosaurs had a navel, see how it was

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The first game, The Last of Us, will have a remake on PlayStation 5 and PC

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

[Fotorreportaje] More Medicine, Care for Those Who Need It Most – La Prensa

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

4 Ecuadorean Players from the Qatar World Cup Base in Accumulated Minutes and Stability in Squads in the USA Tour | football | Sports

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Hollow Knight: Silksong finally delivers the news officially

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

This gigantic tube is the largest ever found, and it belonged to a Viking! Teach me about science

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Arrest of 31 fanatics who sought to attack LGTBI event

3 hours ago Leland Griffith