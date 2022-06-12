Hollow Knight: Silksong finally delivers the news officially

We come up with very strange information regarding Hollow Night: The Silk Song. In this case, it comes to interesting information about this installment

Development

As we have known, it was presented at the Xbox Show and Bethesda new trailer. It doesn’t confirm the release date, but it does let us see new photos.

You have below:

what do you think? You can leave it in the comments, and if you like, you can also take a look at our full coverage of this title over here.

game premise

Discover a sprawling, enchanted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the award-winning action-adventure game. Explore, fight and survive as you rise to the top of the earth under the magic of silk and music. Play as Hornet, princess and protector of the Hallownest, and go to a new kingdom where silk and music rule. Hornet is captured and transported to this unknown land, where she must face numerous opponents and solve puzzles as she ascends on a perilous pilgrimage to the top of the kingdom. Characteristic: Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning action-adventure game. As a killer hornet hunter, you will travel to new lands, discover new powers, battle hordes of bugs and monsters, and uncover ancient secrets connected to your nature and your past.

Across.