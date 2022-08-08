Desperate efforts to save the starving and stray beluga whale in the Seine

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Leo Sands and George Wright
  • BBC News

image source, Getty Images

explained,

Scientific observers say the whale appears to be malnourished.

French rescue workers desperately trying to rescue a beluga whale trapped in the Seine say there is little hope that it will survive.

The team of experts had hoped to help the lost whale regain the appetite and energy it needed to get back to sea.

The mammal, which appears to be malnourished, was first seen in the Seine on Tuesday, about 70 kilometers north of the French capital, Paris.

After several failed attempts to encourage her to swim, the lifeguards are now pessimistic chances of survival.

