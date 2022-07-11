Diego Silva wins a bronze medal at the Pan American Championships in the United States | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

July 9, 2022 will be celebrated for the rest of Diego Silva Herrera’s life in powerlifting, as the Hualani national won his first international weightlifting medal.

It was at the Pan American Specialty Championships, held in the United States, that this Mullen athlete stood out in the event at the continental level, in the -49 kilogram category, winning a bronze medal.

“It was a very special day for me. It is a huge achievement, a huge progress, to see the daily trainings for myself, my family, my brother coaching me and my national coach who was with me from a distance. I am very happy with this huge achievement, my first medal at international level, And which was on my continent, has a more special flavor,” said the athlete.

Regarding the evaluation of my obtaining this medal, Silva added: “This will be a day that I will never forget, and that will be determined in my sports history, such as the day I won my first medal at the international level and I hope, God willing, that this will be the first of many. I will continue to work with all something to make it happen.”

In this regard, Ivan Sepulveda, Cereme of Maule region, confirmed, “We are very happy and proud of this first international medal for Diego. We know the tremendous work he is doing in his community with his family, and especially with his brother. We hope he continues in this way, and as a country we will strive To continue creating the conditions for him to continue to develop as an athlete.”

More Stories

Olympia returns and defeats Municipal again in the United States

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios, confirming his dominance at Wimbledon and adding his fourth consecutive title.

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Maria Torres and Damian Quintero, silver at the World Games

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

What we didn’t see in the Atlas Championship twice in Liga MX

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Cuban will make his first appearance at the World Table Tennis Championships

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

How, when and where to watch the friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay live?

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Science. – And if dark matter has the shape of a huge dark photon – Publimetro México

55 mins ago Mia Thompson

Diego Silva wins a bronze medal at the Pan American Championships in the United States | Sports

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

advanced! The President of the United States will reveal the first photo of Webb in the next few hours – teach me about science

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Before AMLO visit to Biden, Trump praised his ‘socialist friend’

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Mapfre accelerates exit of Turkish aid work

2 hours ago Mia Thompson