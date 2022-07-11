Diego Silva wins a bronze medal at the Pan American Championships in the United States | Sports

July 9, 2022 will be celebrated for the rest of Diego Silva Herrera’s life in powerlifting, as the Hualani national won his first international weightlifting medal.

It was at the Pan American Specialty Championships, held in the United States, that this Mullen athlete stood out in the event at the continental level, in the -49 kilogram category, winning a bronze medal.

“It was a very special day for me. It is a huge achievement, a huge progress, to see the daily trainings for myself, my family, my brother coaching me and my national coach who was with me from a distance. I am very happy with this huge achievement, my first medal at international level, And which was on my continent, has a more special flavor,” said the athlete.

Regarding the evaluation of my obtaining this medal, Silva added: “This will be a day that I will never forget, and that will be determined in my sports history, such as the day I won my first medal at the international level and I hope, God willing, that this will be the first of many. I will continue to work with all something to make it happen.”

In this regard, Ivan Sepulveda, Cereme of Maule region, confirmed, “We are very happy and proud of this first international medal for Diego. We know the tremendous work he is doing in his community with his family, and especially with his brother. We hope he continues in this way, and as a country we will strive To continue creating the conditions for him to continue to develop as an athlete.”