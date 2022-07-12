Zoé will be presented at the Palacio de los Deportes

Tour experience Karmic resonance sounds Head back to Mexico City and here we tell you all the details.

We begin this month with the news that the iconic band from Cuernavaca, Morelos, zoe It will return to one of the most important places in the history of the group formed in 1997. This year they will celebrate their 25th anniversary, and what’s even better with a a tour Which I have traveled for more than a year, different cities in the United States, the Republic of Mexico and Latin America.

appointment for SRK . Tour (Karmic resonance sounds) on November 10 and 11 in Sports Palacewhere they will make the place vibrate with songs from their latest album, were nominated in 2021 for a Grammy in the category Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, such as “Duel”, “Velur”, “SKR” s “karmadame” And of course with his other greatest songs.

Second date tickets are sold out, so if you’re one of the lucky ones to get yours, save them well and get ready to enjoy songs from his latest standard material like “SKR”And the “duel” s “karmadame”but also classics like broken lipsAnd the “you see” s “star lullaby”. On the other hand, if you don’t have your ticket yet, get ready for the pre-sale on July 14th and 15th, as it will definitely sell out very quickly.

Tickets are here!

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Level A: $1,920
  • Level B: $1,680
  • Level BB: $1140
  • Level C: $840
  • Level D: $660
  • Level E: $440

We leave you with a mix of their songs, give them game and enjoy.

