Olympia returns and defeats Municipal again in the United States

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

He did it again. The Olympia Sports Club With a return included, win 2-1 in Guatemalan Municipality In a friendly match held in New Orleans, USA.

Those led by Pedro Truglio defeated Chapin’s team for the second time in a row since last Friday, winning 1-0 in a duel held in North Carolina.

On this occasion, the faces were once again seen in the city of New Orleans and Albus highlighted their international class.

After just seven minutes, the municipality was responsible for opening the scoring thanks to the striker’s result Luis Martinez.

The Lions missed the opportunity to equalize the score in the first half with the Colombian scorer Justin Grove He missed a penalty kick in the 28th minute.

Already in the second halfDiego Reyes was present He equalized with a goal in the 50th minute.

Jerry Bengtson, who came on as a substitute, gave the whites the win with an accurate header in the 80th minute.

Olympia will continue its tour in the United States on Wednesday, July 13th The connections that arrived inspired after beating champion Motagua 2-1.

The penultimate showdown for the Lions on American soil will be against the Creams once again and takes place on Sunday, July 17, in Durham, North Carolina.

Pedro Truglio’s last game will be on July 22 against Miami United in what will be the inaugural Latin Cup at Melander Park.

Olimpia will return to Honduras to start Apertura 2022-2023 and his first match will be on July 30 as a visitor In Front Of Vida De La Ceiba.

Title XI Olympia vs. Municipal: Alex Getty, Andre Orellana, Elvin Casildo, Juan Pablo Montes, Guzman Figueroa, Germain Mejia, Punic Garcia, Edwin Rodriguez, Jose Mario Pinto, Diego Reyes and Justin Arboleda.

More Stories

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios, confirming his dominance at Wimbledon and adding his fourth consecutive title.

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Maria Torres and Damian Quintero, silver at the World Games

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

What we didn’t see in the Atlas Championship twice in Liga MX

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Cuban will make his first appearance at the World Table Tennis Championships

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

How, when and where to watch the friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay live?

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Lionel Messi said what he loves most about the new Argentina shirt

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The basic science of care

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Olympia returns and defeats Municipal again in the United States

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 confirms new details with this Q&A

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

“We are playing with fire,” warns the head of the World Health Organization who has warned of new and dangerous variables

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico seeks a miracle against the United States in the World Cup

2 hours ago Leland Griffith