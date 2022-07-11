Olympia returns and defeats Municipal again in the United States

He did it again. The Olympia Sports Club With a return included, win 2-1 in Guatemalan Municipality In a friendly match held in New Orleans, USA.

Those led by Pedro Truglio defeated Chapin’s team for the second time in a row since last Friday, winning 1-0 in a duel held in North Carolina.

On this occasion, the faces were once again seen in the city of New Orleans and Albus highlighted their international class.

After just seven minutes, the municipality was responsible for opening the scoring thanks to the striker’s result Luis Martinez.

The Lions missed the opportunity to equalize the score in the first half with the Colombian scorer Justin Grove He missed a penalty kick in the 28th minute.

Already in the second halfDiego Reyes was present He equalized with a goal in the 50th minute.

Jerry Bengtson, who came on as a substitute, gave the whites the win with an accurate header in the 80th minute.

Olympia will continue its tour in the United States on Wednesday, July 13th The connections that arrived inspired after beating champion Motagua 2-1.

The penultimate showdown for the Lions on American soil will be against the Creams once again and takes place on Sunday, July 17, in Durham, North Carolina.

Pedro Truglio’s last game will be on July 22 against Miami United in what will be the inaugural Latin Cup at Melander Park.

Olimpia will return to Honduras to start Apertura 2022-2023 and his first match will be on July 30 as a visitor In Front Of Vida De La Ceiba.

Title XI Olympia vs. Municipal: Alex Getty, Andre Orellana, Elvin Casildo, Juan Pablo Montes, Guzman Figueroa, Germain Mejia, Punic Garcia, Edwin Rodriguez, Jose Mario Pinto, Diego Reyes and Justin Arboleda.