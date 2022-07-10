Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios, confirming his dominance at Wimbledon and adding his fourth consecutive title.

number 3 in the world, Novak Djokovic The champion screamed again for the fourth time in a row at Wimbledon (2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022) after defeating the Australian. Nikki Kyrgios by 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) In just over three hours of gameplay.

At the same time, by winning his seventh title in the prestigious British Championship, the Serbian Added his 21st Grand Slam title She joined the selection group for the best winners of the major tournaments. In addition to the seven in question, it has Two Roland Garros (2016 and 2021), Three US Open (2011, 2015, 2018) and Nine Australian Open (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021).

Currently, loom He closely follows Rafael Nadal, who after winning in Australia and Paris this year has won 22 major titles. This year, however, the race Djoko In Grand Slam you will stay there Suspension Since then without being vaccinated against covid-19 You will not be able to travel to the United States To play the US Open.

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios started A high-level sporting and psychological match In the District Court with long points and good decisions. Both proved their focus from the start and it was the Australian who managed to break parity on the scoreboard.

The 27-year-old tennis player, who has focused on the rectangle because it is rarely seen, managed to break the defending champion’s serve with key kicks and a double fault that ended up making it easier for him. Game To win and extend the lead in the match after 4-2.

Kyrgios played it safe to win the first set. After breaking it in the fourth set, he focused on the great power of his sending to get to the end of the first set without major jolts and seal it in 6-4.

Kyrgios took advantage of the power of his serve to complicate the Serbian (Reuters)

Djokovic’s face at the start of the second heat reflected the anxiety he felt when he saw that he couldn’t assert himself on the court. Yes good Some unintended errorsWhat affected him was his inability to find a way to make Kyrios uncomfortable, who used his serve to cut points.

After adjusting his definitions and before losing focus of the Australian who started blasting some phrases and gestures during the match, loom He broke serve for the first time in the match Thus the feature extends to 4-1 To try to close the partial in his favour.

The world number 40 came close to winning a key point in ninth place GameHowever, while Djokovic remained focused even though things did not go his way, Kyrgios was starting to lose patience with what was happening outside the boxEither with his team or with the spectators. Finally, the score was 6-3 in favor of Belgrade.

Djokovic raised the match after trailing a set (Reuters)

For the third set, the spectators were able to see the Kyrgios they were accustomed to, someone who spoke to himself, questioned the referee’s decisions and complained about his mistakes. Kyrgios is completely different from the one who played the first role But just as effective in transmitting and a large repertoire of shots.

Both players were able to keep their serve until the ninth match where Djokovic managed to break at a critical moment to lead the third part. The Serb raised 0-40 to go 5-4 with the serve in his favour, which he finally took advantage of to close out the set.

Djokovic and Kyrgios played the fourth set at a high level. Neither of them lost their transmissions and everything was resolved in tie breaker (6-6). There, the Serb took advantage of the Australian’s first double fault to take the lead and extend the difference to 6-2. The Serb finally shouted out the champ at the next point with a 7-3 win.

“I’ve never won a set of him before. I hope this time will be different. I will play another final at Wimbledon, and I hope the experience works in my favor,” the Serbian wished in the previous meeting after falling the two times they had faced each other previously. It is worth noting that among the eight finals he played loom At Wimbledon, he lost only in 2013 to Andy Murray.

