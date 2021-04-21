Director Jeff Kaplan Deja Blizzard Entertainment

Jeff Kaplan, Director of Overwatch, announced that he will leave Blizzard Entertainment after nearly 20 years with the company.

In a personal message, Kaplan announced his departure from Blizzard Entertainment after 19 years. You can read the full message below.

Greetings to the Overwatch community,

I’m leaving Blizzard after 19 great years. It was truly the honor of my life to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes for this passionate audience. I would like to express my deep appreciation to everyone at Blizzard who has supported our games, our game teams, and our players. But I would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful game developers who shared this ancient creation with me. Don’t accept the world as it seems. Always try to see it for what it can be. Hope you guys do the same. JG, Geoffrey Kaplan

Development of Overwatch 2 will continue with co-developer Aaron Keller, who will take on the role of director in the sequel. Keeler previously worked with Kaplan at World of Warcraft.

Kaplan joined Blizzard in 2002 when he started working as a designer on World of Warcraft, developing missions for the upcoming MMORPG. Later on, he was appointed as Director of WoW.