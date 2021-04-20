Someone has already managed to play Twilight Princess on Xbox Series X.

19 hours ago Leo Adkins
to Rodolfo Leon
0 comment
04/19/2021 6:52 PM


The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess I already received your Remastered Thanks to Harbor High resolution From Wei UBut that didn’t stop fans from asking Nintendo Another relaunch of Converts The franchise is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. For that to exist (if it exists), we will have to just play on a file Xbox Series X.

That’s right, user TwitterAnd the GrimSimWe shared a video in which we can see him Twilight princess Originally running in Series X. Before getting excited, no, the game is not officially available on this console, rather it is a copycat version. Here you can see it in action:

The game appears to run without any problem and all controls and commands are working as they should. However, we cannot recommend trying to do this because we do not know what kind of consequences your console might have, so it is best to wait for a release of Converts.




Rodolfo Leon

Editor at atomix.vg Gamer, movie fanatic, and pop culture fan.

