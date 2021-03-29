DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 will actually be released for the Nintendo Switch as DOOM: The Classics Collection – Nintenderos

Fans of physical form seem to be in luck. Today we got confirmation of a new cartridge release for the Nintendo Switch. It is specifically the physical version of many titles the death.

Specifically, it is a compilation that includes DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 under the name DOOM: The Classics Collection. It can be obtained from April 2 Via Limited Run Games and it includes a special edition available with some bonus items like USB, steelbook and more, as well as a collector’s version.

Here you can see the three buying options:

finally @the deathAnd DOOM II and DOOM 3 together in one package – DOOM: The Classics Collection for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders open Friday, April 2 at 10 a.m. ET. See you in hell! pic.twitter.com/40IfF1Sy9L – Limited Running Games (LimitedRunGames) March 29, 2021

DOOM fans, you want the outstanding collector’s edition of DOOM: The Classics Collection! It features everything from the classic version, plus a DOOM shade box with lights and sound inside a premium windowed CE box. pic.twitter.com/BKsBWTWfrE – Limited Running Games (LimitedRunGames) March 29, 2021

Those interested can reserve it at this link. What do you think? Feel free to share it in the comments.