DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 will actually be released for the Nintendo Switch as DOOM: The Classics Collection – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Fans of physical form seem to be in luck. Today we got confirmation of a new cartridge release for the Nintendo Switch. It is specifically the physical version of many titles the death.

Specifically, it is a compilation that includes DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 under the name DOOM: The Classics Collection. It can be obtained from April 2 Via Limited Run Games and it includes a special edition available with some bonus items like USB, steelbook and more, as well as a collector’s version.

Here you can see the three buying options:

Those interested can reserve it at this link. What do you think? Feel free to share it in the comments.

More Stories

Suez Canal Ministry of Defense for Microsoft Flight Simulator

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

This is how the Future City project on Mars proposes

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Never open this link or it will infect your mobile phone

1 day ago Leo Adkins

PlayStation can be hacked without a chip with this exploit

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Map revealing favorite Pokemon by country; In Mexico it is not Pikachu

2 days ago Leo Adkins

What happens if the mobile phone battery consumes less than 5%?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – They will install a 2 diabetes medical monitoring system

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

DOOM, DOOM II and DOOM 3 will actually be released for the Nintendo Switch as DOOM: The Classics Collection – Nintenderos

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Amazon employees decide to form a union in the United States

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Today – Jim Crow

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Oscar-nominated Borat won a Guinness record

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter